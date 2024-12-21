One more year is here Christmas Lottery Draw 2024 on December 22, one of the most anticipated days of the year and a tradition of the Christmas holidays in Spain. This year, with more money than ever to distribute among Christmas FattySecond and Third prize, the two Fourths, the eight Fifths, La Pedrea and the rest of the prizes (approaches, refunds, completions and hundreds).

In total, 2,702 million euros are distributed among the 29,536,720 tenths that will be awarded this year in the Christmas Lottery. A rain of millions that makes the Christmas Giveaway is 5% chance of having a winning number.