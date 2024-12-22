He Christmas Lottery Draw 2024 December 22 is one of the most anticipated days of the year and a tradition of the Christmas holidays in Spain. This year, with more money than ever to distribute among Christmas FattySecond and Third prize, the two Fourths, the eight Fifths, La Pedrea and the rest of the prizes (approaches, refunds, completions and hundreds).

In total, 2,702 million euros are distributed among the 29,536,720 tenths that will be awarded this year in the Christmas Lottery. A rain of millions that makes the Christmas Giveaway is 5% chance of having a winning number.

20 minutes goes to the Teatro Real to see first-hand the nerves of the attendees of this edition and put a face to them. You can see and follow it, livein the next playerwhen the broadcast begins.