One of the most special days of the entire year is coming, that of Christmas Lottery Draw. An event that distributes 2,702 million euros this year and almost 30 million prizes in total. The chances of getting some money is 5%. A little less if we talk about winning the Grand Prize, Second or Third prize. In these cases it is one in a hundred thousand. But be careful, if it seems something remote to you, it is more likely than being born with an extra finger or living to be 100 years old or more.

Although the drawing table is established at 8:30 a.m. on December 22, The 2024 Christmas Lottery Draw will be held starting at 9:00 AM (Spanish peninsular time). Like every year, it will take place at the Teatro Real in Madrid.

Where to watch the extraordinary draw live

The most normal thing is to follow the Christmas Lottery draw through television, however, there are other options to watch it live:

From the Royal Theater . Approximately 600 people will be able to see the Christmas Lottery draw firsthand. Admission is free, but capacity is limited, so to be able to attend as a spectator you will have to arrive early (the Royal Theater opens its doors at 8:00 in the morning on December 22). Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached.

In 20Minutes.es You can also follow the last hour of the draw live. We will tell you everything that happens, as well as useful information about prizes, how to collect it, taxes that must be paid, deadlines to claim the prize and testimonials from the lucky ones.

Internet : Numerous websites and streaming platforms will offer live broadcasts of the event. Among them, the official pages of State Lotteries and Betting and the main media.

on television : On TVE's La 1 you can watch the Christmas Lottery Draw live with special programming for this December 22 that will begin one hour before the Christmas Lottery draw does. In addition, the rest of the major Spanish television networks also usually offer special coverage of the draw, with live connections from the Draw Hall and other locations throughout the country.

Social networks : The official State Lottery and Betting accounts on social networks such as Twitter and Facebook usually offer real-time updates and prize summaries.

For the radio. In addition, you can also follow it through the main news radio stations and their special programming.





Remember to have your tenth on hand to check your Christmas number and find out if you have won the Jackpot or any of the other prizes. You will only need the number of your ticket, indicate it in the checker of 20Minutos and you will know in real time if your tenth is among the winners.