Christmas Lottery 2024: all the answers to your questions about the El Gordo Draw

There are just a few days left until the drums of the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw begin to spin, and there are many doubts that may arise for those who play. The Christmas Lottery is the most played by Spaniards and, moreover, a lot, because the forecast is that each Spaniard will spend on average almost 74 euros between tenths and shares.

Specifically 73.84 euros. That is the estimated consignment figure per inhabitant according to the data published by the State Lottery and Betting Society of the State, although the actual sales will not be known until December 22.

But does it touch the same amount as every year? How much was it? How can I check if I have won the Christmas Lottery?

How much does it play?

If you have a tenth of El Gordo, the prize is 400,000 euros. If it is from the second, 125,000, and if it is from the third, 50,000, but if these amounts are involved, it will not be collected in full because when the prize exceeds 40,000 euros, 20% goes to the Treasury.

Now, if you have been awarded a tenth of the two fourth prizes, 20,000 euros will arrive in your checking account, and if you win one of the fifth prizes (there are eight) it will be 6,000 euros per tenth.

Then there are the latest figures for the big prizes and also the songs that the children of San Ildefonso will sing during the nearly four hours of drawing.

When can prizes be collected?

The same afternoon of December 22, when both the verifications of the extracted numbers and the computer processes are completed, the prizes begin to be paid.

How to collect a shared prize?

If the Christmas Lottery is shared, which is a custom in this draw, all those who participate must be identified when collecting prizes equal to or greater than 2,000 euros in financial entities, according to the state company.

But you have to take into account some advice from the Organization of Consumers and Users before reaching the draw.

To avoid the situation whereby the person who splits and distributes keeps the best part and shares without problems, the depositary of the tenth could photocopy it and give each participant a signed copy (with the name and ID of the depositary) indicating that such person Play on that number, series, fraction and draw, a certain amount of euros.

But you can also send a photo of the tenth by email or WhatsApp because these messages can be proof, as long as the details of the depositary, the participants and the participation of each one appear.

Of course, if the other party challenges that evidence on the grounds that it has been manipulated, it would have to be proven.

How to collect it?

If it is a shared prize, according to the OCU, each winner and their participation percentage must be identified in the bank. Later, the banks can pay the entire prize, after deducting the prize for which it is taxed, into the account of the person who already owns one in that bank and who will then distribute as agreed.

Important: you should never collect everything without identifying the other participants, since when you distribute it it may appear that you are donating the money, which would require payment of the donation tax.

Where can prizes be collected?

If you have been awarded less than 2,000 euros for each tenth or receipt, you can collect them at one of the points of sale of the Loterías commercial network, as reported by the company, starting on the afternoon of the draw.

The prize can be collected in cash or through bizum, since Lottery points of sale have incorporated this system as a method of payment for your bets and collection of your minor prizes.

If the prizes accumulate an amount equal to or greater than 2,000 euros, they will be collected from the authorized financial entities, BBVA and CaixaBank, according to Lotteries.

What if I bought the tenth ‘online’?

If you have purchased the prize ticket online and it is deposited in the administration, and the prize is also less than 2,000 euros, the amount will be automatically deposited into your user account, and you can subsequently transfer it to the bank account you wish.

Prizes over 2,000 euros, even if purchased ‘online’, can only be collected at a bank that is a partner of State Lotteries and Betting.

To do this, you must contact the lottery administration where your winning ticket is deposited, since you will need to prove your identity.

What if your tenth or participation is impaired?

If so, you must go to a Lottery point of sale, complete the ‘Request for payment of prizes’ form, sign it and provide the tenth or damaged receipt, which will be sent to the state company for authentication.

What to do if your tenth has been stolen?

If you believe that a tenth has been stolen from you, you have to report it, and if the draw arrives and it turns out that you have been awarded, you must appear in court with the complaint so that the corresponding process can begin.

What taxes must be paid?

The Christmas lottery draw involves a series of tax obligations, but only for the three numbers that receive the largest prizes. Here you have all the information about Christmas Lottery taxes.

