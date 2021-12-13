Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) does not categorically rule out a new Christmas lockdown. © Florian Gaertner / Imago

The new SPD head of government does not believe that Germany is divided in the pandemic. When asked about a new Christmas lockdown, he gave a vague answer.

Berlin – “There must be no red lines, this pandemic has really shown us that”: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) advocates staying flexible in the fight against Corona: “We must always be ready to rethink if the circumstances require it “Said Scholz the Bild am Sonntag (BamS) further.

A lot of money has just been made available for the hospitals so that they can offer enough intensive care beds despite the many Covid patients. “The firefighting ban on New Year’s Eve is also aimed at ensuring that no further injuries burden the emergency rooms.”

Christmas lockdown 2021? Chancellor Scholz remains vague

The SPD politician did not categorically reject a Christmas lockdown. In response to a corresponding question, he said: “The federal government and the states have just taken very rigid measures. We will check on a daily basis how they are being implemented and whether they are sufficient. “

The new omicron mutation is a particular cause for concern. Experts expect the delta variant to spread rapidly in this country and – like politicians – call for vaccinations and boosters. A little more than 21 percent of residents have already done the latter.

The traffic light government is also considering a general compulsory corona vaccination, as in Austria. Scholz had suggested that the Bundestag decide on it and that the members of parliament should vote without being forced into a parliamentary group.

SPD politician Scholz: “I’m also the chancellor of the unvaccinated”

According to Scholz, Germany is not divided into vaccinated and unvaccinated people. “Most of the citizens have had themselves vaccinated. Many more want to do it soon because they have overcome their concerns, ”he said.

“And of those who do not get vaccinated, there are very few who believe that they have to demonstrate their resistance to the vaccinations with martial torch marches and threaten politicians who come out around the clock for citizens Put stuff. ”

Scholz affirmed: “I want to hold the country together. And so I am also the chancellor of the unvaccinated. ”Having different opinions does not mean division. “We can also argue. I am convinced that the vast majority of those who have not been vaccinated find these torch-lit rallies just as disgusting as I do. ” (dpa / AFP / frs)