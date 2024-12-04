He turning on christmas lights in Valencia will take place today, Wednesday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m. with a “heartfelt” tribute to the victims of DANA, and the traditional show that will be loaded with symbolism, “will appeal to and thank the invaluable help of volunteers and society in general ».

The mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá, explained that the city will light the ‘star of solidarity’ and will illuminate the affected people with hope, in an event in which music will have a prominent role. Specifically, the choir of the José Iturb Municipal Conservatoryi will perform live pieces by Handel and Christmas carols by Alborch, and will join the voice of the Valencian Rei Ortolá, author of the song ‘Voces de Valencia’, which alludes to “the strength and soul” of the Valencians, ” united to – as the composition indicates – build one same town, one same home.

Christmas lights switching on schedule in Valencia

The Falleras Mayores of Valencia, Berta Peiró and Lucía García, with their courts of honor will be in charge of putting pressure on the 7:30 p.m.the lever that will light the “Star of Solidarity.” Previously, at 7:00 p.m., the Nativity scene set up in the Crystal Hall by the Association of Nativity Scene Makers of Valencia will be inaugurated, and then the lights will be turned on that will illuminate the streets of the historic center, avenues, major thoroughfares, neighborhoods, and districts of the city.

In the words of the mayor, “a mantle of light will cover a starry vault that will connect the Town Hall square with the historic center and the central streets, adorned with garlands of light warm like stardust, which will leave the trail of the solidarity comet that will cross this year every corner of the city.









The ornamental lighting of the trees in the squarethe plane trees that surround the square that will host the skating rink and the carousel of the merchants’ association of the historic center and the orange trees that preside over the façade of the Town Hall.

Valencia Christmas Nativity Scenes

Beyond the Nativity scene that is displayed in the Crystal Hall of the Valencia City Council, you can visit many more throughout the city, such as the one in the town hall itself, the one in the Columbus Marketthe one in the Plaza de la Reina, as well as the Neapolitan Nativity scene at the Ceramics Museum, the one in the church of San Juan del Hospital or those offered by the different Fallas commissions throughout the capital of Turia.

Christmas trees in Valencia

Regarding Christmas trees, Valencia announced that it would place them in different neighborhoods of the city, including the three districts affected by DANA, such as La Torre, Castellar-l’Oliveral and Forn d’Alcedo. The rest can be consulted on the City Council’s official website.