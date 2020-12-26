Christmas | It’s weeping, says Tukkutori Kala’s CEO and hopes to get back in time – Christmas sales became chaos, people queued for hours in the rain

The CEO of Tukkutori Fish told HS that the company now goes through each order one customer at a time.

Helsinki resident the fishmonger’s Christmas sales turned into chaos this year. About two hundred fish orders were not delivered.

Tukkutori Kala’s customer feedback was filled on the eve of the eve with dissatisfied customers on Facebook pages, as the products already paid for and ordered for home delivery did not arrive.

Another topic of feedback that became even furious was that customers queued for an hour, a year and a half, even more than two hours in the rain to get their ordered Christmas fish from a store in Hermann, Helsinki.

According to one feedback provider, paid purchases were not pre-packaged. According to the feedback, each product was picked up and weighed at the counter only after the customer had given their order number at the pick-up point.

Wholesale market CEO of Kala Karl Huttunen tells HS on the day of the slaughter that the company had about 2 000 orders, of which an estimated 200 were not delivered to customers.

“Overall, a scary thing. There is a cry, ”says Huttunen.

“This was our cause and the matter was poorly handled for us. If this is desired, then the whole online store must be re-injected. ”

The company now goes through each order for the customer at a time. According to Huttunen, some of the subscribers have been looking for their orders on Saturday, but many have canceled their orders and the money has been returned.

Canceled orders do not go to the trash, but are invented for use and some are given to someone, the entrepreneur says.

Huttusen According to him, the problems were due, among other things, to the calendar appointment made in connection with pre-orders.

“We didn’t see how many were coming to pick up the order in the morning and how many in the evening, so we couldn’t get the orders ready. There must also have been too few workers, individual collection was not as efficient, even though the individual products were mainly already packaged. ”

Huttunen says that despite the chaos, the company has also received encouraging and positive feedback from order applicants.

“If I could get back in time, I would do my best not to ruin anyone’s Christmas.”

The company’s Facebook page apologizes for what happened. The company says it will reimburse everyone for the lost fish, but the process is still ongoing. At the same time, the company says it is focusing on patching what happened, as many still want their orders on Saturday and Sunday.

“You can believe that the fishmonger’s worst nightmare happened, and it was by no means intentional. We will send more messages as soon as we have clarified the situation of all our customers, ”the website writes.