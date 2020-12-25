A man waves an Armenian flag in front of law enforcement officials during a rally calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on December 24. (KAREN MINASYAN / AFP)

A Christmas of anger in this Christian Armenia, traumatized by the defeat inflicted on it in the Nagorno-Karabakh region by Muslim Azerbaijan supported by Turkey under Recep Tayiip Erdogan. A file discussed this week on the sidelines of a conversation between Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Poutin, but the international community has de facto endorsed the agreement which has so far ended the war.

Almost 6,000 people were killed on both sides during the month-and-a-half-month conflict. In Armenia for several days, general strike and mobilization have continued against the government, accused both of being responsible for the military rout and of having accepted defeat.

Protesters target Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pachinian, who was brought to power in May 2018 by a peaceful revolution and massive strikes which in turn led to the resignation of his predecessor. So the story seems to stutter, but the context has totally changed. Now the crowd wants to make the head of government pay for the failure of his foreign and military policy. On Tuesday, protesters set up camp in front of government headquarters.

At the beginning of December the Armenian Prime Minister indicated that he would not resign. He had ignored the opposition’s ultimatum, which ordered him to leave. Nikol Pachinian argued that it was a priority to organize the return of prisoners of war and the repatriation of the bodies of the victims. The head of the Armenian government is a former journalist now aged 45, a former opposition figure and several times elected deputy.

Nikol Pachinian has long embodied the hope of replacing corrupt post-Soviet elites. But the rout of the Armenian forces and the loss of several territories discredited him in the eyes of a part of the population. Last Monday, demonstrators forced Nikol Pachinian to end a visit to the south of the country, a trip supposed to participate in the three-day national mourning in memory of the victims of the war.