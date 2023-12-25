After having celebrated Christmas Eve and starting the day by opening gifts and enjoying with family, most people prefer to spend the day at home. Nevertheless, Those who still need to buy a last-minute gift or want to enjoy some fast food at Christmas have different options at their disposal..

While the reality is that most retailers, restaurants and establishments in general remain closed during December 25, there are some exceptions for those who want to go out and buy something. Although the variety is not wide because Christmas is still a holiday respected by most companies in the United States, according to the media CBS NewsYes, there are various establishments available on this day.

If you want an open grocery store, the options are:

Acme Markets Albertsons Giant Food Vons

If you want to buy some fast food, it is worth doing an online check to find out which locations are still open. However, some of those that have branches working on Christmas Day are:

Dunkin 'Donuts IHOP McDonald's starbucks

Starbucks is open on Christmas

However, in all cases it is necessary to verify the available branches as well as the hours as they are usually limited on December 25.

Commercial chains that are closed for Christmas in the US

While it has become clear that there are options available to make different types of purchases, those looking for a large supermarket will have to wait until tomorrow as the Large chains remain closed during December 25.

Options such as BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco, Kohl's, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart are out of service today. Likewise, other stores that will remain closed are: ALDI, Big Y, Food Lion, Jewel Osco, Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.

As for the fast food restaurants that will not be possible to attend today, the list includes: Chick-fil-A, Chili's, Chipotle, Cracker Barrel, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse and Taco Bell.