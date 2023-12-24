Christmas in Rome: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

Christmas in Rome is the film broadcast for the first time this evening, 24 December 2023, Christmas Eve, at 9pm on Rai 2. The second channel's offering of Christmas films continues. This is a 2019 Christmas film directed by Ernie Barbarash. Let's see the plot and the cast together.

Plot

Angela works as a tour guide in Rome. Shortly before Christmas, however, she was fired. However, her meeting with the American manager Oliver turns out to be lucky for her: intending to buy an Italian ceramics company, the man hires her as his personal guide to the Eternal City. Before selling his company, the old owner places a condition: Oliver will be the new owner only after having discovered what the true soul and heart of Rome are.

Christmas in Rome: cast

We've seen the plot, but who is the cast? The protagonists are Lacey Chabert, Sam Page, Holly Hayes, Bryan Bounds, Fernanda Diniz, Petar Cvirn.

Streaming and TV