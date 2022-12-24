Christmas | In Japan, Christmas is celebrated in a fast food restaurant – This is how a Christmas tradition was born, the likes of which is not known anywhere else in the world

The Japanese eat chicken from the American fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken at Christmas. It has been done that way for almost 50 years. Why?

in Japan for nearly five decades, the Christmas ritual with fat rolls has been followed: Kurisumasu ni wa Kentucky, Kentucky for Christmas.

Millions Japanese people celebrate Christmas in the restaurants of the American fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken. A similar Christmas tradition can hardly be found anywhere else.

The fast food chain’s Christmas meal is called a “party barrel”. Its core is dishes made from deep-fried chicken. This year, the meal also includes a whole cake.

Christmas is not a holiday in Japan, because a very small part of its population is Christian. About 126 million people live in the country, of which less than two million belong to Christianity.

Still, Japanese people order their KFC Christmas meals weeks in advance, sometimes as early as October. If you don’t order your meal in advance, you’ll probably have to wait in a snaking line down the street.

Thence, how fatty chicken became a Japanese Christmas tradition, there are many slightly different versions. One of the stories is like a Christmas movie. One written by KFC’s communications department.

After World War II, Japan began to open its doors to American products. The first KFC restaurant opened in the city of Nagoya on November 21, 1970. The opening was festive: fireworks, giant balloons. The next two restaurants were soon opened in Osaka.

But the chicken wasn’t sold enough. The restaurants ran into financial difficulties.

Then the luck turned. The restaurant manager of Nagoya’s KFC Takeshi Okawara is said to have overheard how a foreign couple was upset about the absence of a turkey from the Christmas table.

According to the story, the conversation followed Okawara to sleep. He woke up in the night and realized: the restaurant should sell a festive meal at Christmas. Chicken would replace turkey!

Okawara started marketing the concept in his own restaurant. The slogan was Kurisumasu ni wa Kentucky. In 1974, KFC expanded the advertising campaign to the entire country. The meal was started to be sold the following year. In addition to chicken, it included salad and ice cream.

There are now more than 1,100 KFC restaurants in Japan (there are about 2,900 McDonald’s).

Okawara also did well. He went on to become the CEO of KFC Japan.

“ In Japan, Christmas is not necessarily spent with the family, but more intimately, with the spouse.

In the world are just a few researchers familiar with the Japanese KFC Christmas tradition. One of them happens to be Finnish. Consumer researcher Joonas Rokka is a professor of marketing at the Emlyon Business School in Lyon.

Rokka thinks that there was a void in Japan when it came to Christmas, which was filled by an American fast food chain.

“Apparently, the idea was that since there was no Christmas ritual in Japan, what if we tried to create one and offer that chicken for it,” says Rokka.

In a way, Japan’s KFC spending spree is just one among others. In many societies, the ideology of consumption is so strong that rituals are wrapped around buying. The rituals of Valentine’s Day and Easter are also consumption-oriented and spread around the world.

But Rokka couldn’t come up with another ritual that would wrap itself around a certain brand or product as strongly.

Japanese the Christmas tradition is closer to Valentine’s Day than to Christmas itself. It is not necessarily spent among the family, but more intimately, with the spouse. The dating partner may be taken to a hotel or restaurant.

Rokka thinks that many people want to go to KFC for dinner because the experience has become approachable. The chain’s red and white colors are Christmassy. The logo has a picture of KFC’s founder of Harland Sanders, which resembles Santa Claus. At Christmas, Sanders’ statues are dressed up as a goat.

The price also makes KFC Christmas an attractive option. This year, the festive meal costs about 4,480 yen, or 32 euros. It can be shared among several people.

But the Japanese have not continued the chicken tradition for decades just because it is attractive and affordable. They want to feel like they belong to something bigger.

“We humans want to follow rituals so that we can be part of the community,” says Rokka.

You don’t want to be left out of the ritual. Otherwise, according to Roka, it can feel like something is missing.

The Japanese missed Christmas.