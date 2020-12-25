Vor barely four weeks, the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet caused a stir with the remark that the coming Christmas party would be the hardest that the post-war generation had ever experienced. As if there wasn’t Christmas every year in the world when refugees lived in camps under inhumane conditions and millions had to fight for the survival of their children in the New Year – that was the tenor of the indignation that poured out over the CDU politician .

Then there was the mockery of those who remembered how tough things had been in post-war Germany: Mothers and children under the Christmas tree who did not want to give up hope that the man and father, who had been missing since the last days of the war, were still ahead the door would stand; or the families in East and West, who were later separated for an indefinite period by the construction of the wall.

None of these observations are wrong, and yet they do not add up to the unreal of these days. Where there was no getting through to Christmas markets in normal years, the places are barren and empty. In churches and concert halls, where otherwise wistful Advent or Christmas cheering music was played, there is grave silence.

Many helping hands reach into the void, moving every year to let the light of Christmas shine on people for whom it does not shine so easily by itself: hardly any festively decorated Christmas tables for those who have no roof over their heads. The carol singers will probably not come in the New Year either and combine their request for a gift for children in need with the wish that God’s blessing may lie on this house.

The cold silence that lies over the country especially at night is hardly illuminated by warm light on this Holy Night either. No television service, no matter how artfully it is, can replace the celebration of a Christmas vesper or a midnight Christmas praise, which touches all the senses. And even if they wanted to, at Christmas the many will not find a place in a large community to which the churches as institutions no longer want to say anything, but do not (yet) want to miss them as the cultural resonance spaces of a society shaped by Christianity.

Banish fear?

It is true that these days in many churches with much more creativity than around Easter attempts are being made to open up real and virtual spaces in which the story of the God is told, who became man so that man becomes God.

But it no longer becomes a collective narrative that strengthens the cohesive forces of society. And unlike in times past, there are no religiously inspired collective practices to dispel the fear that an invisible virus spreads. No corona crosses will be erected on the marketplaces, nor will pilgrimages be started in thanks for salvation.

Instead, thanks go to the doctors and nurses, just as scientists have long since taken the place of the clergy as seers and interpreters. But even their language fails when something happens that actually makes this Christmas the hardest in decades. Day after day, thousands are added who mourn a loved one who died from and with Corona, who might not be able to stand by him in the hour of his death and who will not be able to pay their last respects. If it literally takes an entire village to raise a child, such a village is currently dying day by day.

Stories that support

For this horror, too, there is not only a lack of collective interpretations, but also of words right into everyday life. Even the Latin “tempus clausum”, which once described fasting and Advent as phases of inner cleansing that was accompanied by many external restrictions, has never found its way into the German language as “quiet” or “closed time”. Even for the English “lockdown” there is still no equivalent, just as if the other, foreign, threatening should also be kept at a distance linguistically.

Nevertheless, with this Christmas there is new hope over the country: The vaccinations, as long as they last, are a code for security. But nobody can say when this feeling will return, not even how long it will last.

What remains are the stories that can provide support without faking false certainties. That of two people, for example, who were not welcome to anyone but gave birth to a child. It grew light around them in the middle of the night. Or that of the resistance fighter Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who in December 1944 put verses on paper in the Moabit Gestapo prison that proclaim unlimited trust: “Wonderfully secure from good powers, we confidently await what may come. God is with us in the evening and in the morning and most certainly every new day. “