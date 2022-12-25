Christmas in Castle Hart: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 25 December 2022, at 21.20 on Rai 2 Christmas in Castle Hart, a 2021 film directed by Stefan Scaini, is broadcast. In the cast Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend, Ali Hardiman, Aoife Spratt, Kate O’Toole, Ali White, Natalie Radmall-Quirke, Kevin McGahern. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Single again and jobless just before Christmas, Brooke Bennett is convinced by her impetuous sister Margot to leave for Ireland to fulfill her father’s wish to rediscover their origins. Upon arrival, she Brooke meets Aiden Hart in a pub and soon discovers that he is the Earl of Glaslough. Recently returned after years abroad for his work as an architect, Aiden does not receive a warm welcome from his sister Siobhan, who has managed the family castle and his financial difficulties in his absence. With less than two weeks to go before an important event is to be held at the residence, Siobhan is left without the person who was supposed to host the evening and, believing that the Bennett sisters are trendy event planners in New York, she decides to hire them. Trouble is, Margot has led the Harts to believe that Brooke is Paige Monahan, the same person who left them in the lurch. While she works closely with Aiden, Brooke falls in love with the Earl but she knows that once she discovers her true identity, she may lose him forever.

Christmas in Castle Hart: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Christmas in Castle Hart, but what is the cast of the film on Rai 2? Below is the list of actors who took part in the film:

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Christmas at Castle Hart on live TV and live stream? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 25 December 2022 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform.