The entire planet is affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Usually in Bethlehem, in the West Bank, thousands of pilgrims gather to participate in Christmas mass and festivities. This year, for this December 24, the atmosphere is different. As the borders are closed, there are no tourists.

“The streets are almost deserted, the atmosphere is particularly gloomy. It is unprecedented, even during wars, intifadas, the Palestinians have always celebrated Christmas”, specifies Clothilde Mraffko. The majority of the festivities have been canceled in this city where Christ was born according to Christian traditions. “There are normally parades, concerts and masses celebrated until the early hours of the morning”, concludes the journalist.

The JT

The other subjects of the news