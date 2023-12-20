There is no period of the year, like the Christmas holidays, that lends itself more than others to making reflections and good resolutions, and this also applies to food. On the one hand we think about what to cook and prepare for the various lunches and dinners on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's Eve, on the other we worry about binges and with them the calories that will be ingested. How to defend ourselves from this threat? The Italian Society of Human Nutrition (Sinu) is offering useful suggestions for surviving the Christmas holidays without stress and guilt over food overdoses, with the support of Umberto Scognamiglio of the Sinu Board of Directors and lead researcher of the Food Research Center and nutrition (Create).

If we count the truly 'holidays' days, there are essentially four dates: the two eves and the related Christmas and New Year's Eve, during which – the experts reason – even if we gorged ourselves excessively, the quantity of calories ingested would never justify those kilos in excess that we usually complain about after the holidays. The reason is that the binging days begin on December 24th and continue until January 7th. The causes? We often buy too much, more than we should. We buy by choosing quantity and aiming less than quality. The fear, then, of throwing away or the feelings of guilt of not wasting do the rest. It would be useful, however, to alternate the 'free' lunches and dinners on strictly holiday days with a lighter diet according to the principles of the Mediterranean diet for the rest of the period, in order to reduce the days dedicated to excesses and follow a healthy diet. and balanced.

According to Ener2Crowd analysts, this year over 500 thousand tons of food will be thrown away during the holiday season, equal to more than 80 euros per family unit: an enormous waste which also leads to a surge in the level of pollution, since every ton of food waste produces 4.2 tons of CO2. It is estimated that around 5% of the food we buy during the Christmas holidays will not be consumed and will be thrown away. Having a clearer idea of ​​what we choose to cook and above all for how many people we have to prepare will allow us to make more thoughtful purchases. The classic list of things to buy is always a valid strategy, advises Sinu. Let's pay attention to the enticing offers of 3×2 and avoid being tempted by gluttony. At this point, it's better to go shopping after eating. Also pay attention to those who have young children: the latter often have a great influence on the family's purchases, even of things that are not strictly healthy from a nutritional point of view.

And again, on the more purely health-related side, the experts underline how these days we read many proposals for pre-Christmas diets to get ready for the holidays: from those of fasting, in all its variations, to detoxifying diets, or those with herbal teas 'deflating', but also the more imaginative ones like the '7 days before Christmas' or the Advent ones. A sort of dietary training to get ready for the Christmas binges. For Sinu it is worth remembering that the term 'diet' refers to 'lifestyle', that is, a balanced diet combined with an active lifestyle that includes the daily practice of physical activity. It helps maintain an adequate body weight, allowing for more harmonious growth from a physical point of view and more serene from a psychological point of view. It seems clear that the various attempts at pre- and post-Christmas diets are of no use if not included in a change in lifestyle habits. More than the diet before or after the holidays – nutritionists warn – it will be important to think about doing more physical exercise to work off the calories from some typical dishes of the Christmas period.