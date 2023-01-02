Conte like the “Dogui”: “Sun, basic income and you’re in pole position”

The Christmas holidays in Cortina are costing a lot Joseph Conte. Not only because for the romantic stay with the beautiful Olivia Paladin chose the Grand Hotel Savoia (2,500 euros per night, from the price list), but because such opulence clashes with the new image of thepeople’s advocate as a progressive leader, at the head of that M5S which, having left behind the government with Salvini, now aims to bypass the limping Pd on the left. Dagospia’s scoop has therefore become a political case, with concentric attacks against Conte who “enjoys the luxury of the Dolomites, while in Milan there are 10,000 people in line to have a hot meal, at least at Christmas”.

The forced senator chooses the path of irony Maurizio Gasparri, according to which “with his luxurious holidays in Cortina Giuseppe Conte made us understand that he always chooses Five Stars. Both if he has to go to an ultra-luxury hotel, and if he has to make hypocritical pauperistic recitations speculating, with cynicism, on the poverty of others. After all, we’ve known for a long time that the grillini say one thing and do another”.

To reply to him is Gabriel Lanzi (M5S contact person in Emilia-Romagna): “I find it rather curious that precisely those who have made politics their only occupation and who have lived for 40 years on a far from small salary as a parliamentarian are interested in Giuseppe Conte’s holidays. It should be emphasized that the elected members of the M5S are still the only ones to give part of their emoluments to the community. A good practice that no other party or parliamentarian has ever dreamed of emulating”.

The assist from the Minister of Defense is decidedly less obvious Guido Crosetto, who comments: “Conte stays where he wants, where he prefers, where he can afford to do so, like anyone and attacking him for the Cortina hotel is demagoguery of the lowest level. A bit like when someone said: ‘You are at the Prima della Scala and I, on the other hand, only today, have chosen the soup kitchen'”. someone it was obviously the Conte himself, to whom many polemically reproach the utterances of last December 7th.

Sharp too Alessandro Salusti, according to which there is nothing wrong with Conte’s vacation, who “as a good business lawyer is used to frequenting beautiful people and beautiful buildings”. According to the director of “Libero”, making “a certain impression is the other Countthe one who wants us to believe that he is a new Saint Francis grappling with the mission of eliminating social inequalities when he holds onto his ‘inequalities’ and puts them into practice so being able to choose New Year’s Eve in Cortina it is much better that in Scampia (…) But it doesn’t surprise me, the soul of the Five Stars is that thing there, a mix of hypocrisy, envy and careerism that has become politics by riding the desperation of poor people”.

Invariably, the repertoire of attacks and irony reaches peaks of prolificacy and imagination on social media, where it ranges from the usual reproaches to “gauche caviar” to biting allusions to “Poverty Abolition” announced by the M5S at the dawn of Count I.

As for irony, few can compete with Frederick Palmaroli, who doesn’t disappoint his followers this time either. The creator of “The most beautiful phrases of Osho” republishes the image of the two at the table, but with the addition of the phrase “Sun, basic income and you are in pole position”. Connoisseurs of the genre (but not only) will not have missed the mention of the first “Christmas holidays”in which the character played by the late Guido Nicheli he reveled in the same way, with only the whiskey variant instead of basic income, which in 1983 wasn’t even a study hypothesis.

The quote was highly appreciated by Massimo Boldi, interpreter of that first film and then of many other cinepanettoni who have hit the box office in the following 35 years: “I’m really happy that that line of the legendary Dogui (Nicheli’s nickname, ed), which has remained in the history of Italian comedy. This also gives me the opportunity to reveal something that few people know: it was the poor man who wrote his jokes Carlo Vanzina. Who knows how amused those two would have enjoyed commenting on today’s case: ‘Taac! Hey Conte, don’t be smart! Come down from the plant, animal!’ (laughs, ed)”.

“The juxtaposition with current political affairs is really very amusing”, continues Boldi. “The Conte case reminds me of one of my own cinepanettoni? Well, I like him and he’s also good looking, but I don’t know if he would be able to act in a film. If anything, his partner Olivia Paladin: I had never seen her before, but from the photos it is clear that she is truly a beautiful woman, col physique du role to be an actress”.

Giuseppe Conte and Olivia Paladino

