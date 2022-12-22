The Christmas holidays start for many people this afternoon and that means traffic jams.

It’s not Friday yet, but you have to take into account a heavy holiday rush today. Christmas is just around the corner. For many people, this also means that the Christmas holidays are about to begin. The ANWB and Rijkswaterstaat already expect a busy evening rush hour today in connection with Christmas.

It will not only be busy in the Netherlands tonight, you should also expect crowds on the roads to winter sports areas in the coming days. But yes, where exactly can you expect misery and what can you do?

Go home now. That’s the easiest solution if you don’t feel like getting stuck in traffic. The traffic jams are expected to start early in the afternoon and will turn into a regular evening rush hour. Thursdays are the busier days on the roads anyway.

Christmas holiday traffic jams

The crowds can be noticed on various highways in the country. For example, the ANWB expects traffic jams on the A2 and the A27 around Utrecht. Crowds are expected, especially towards the south of the country. You also have to take traffic jams into account on the A1 between Amersfoort and Hengelo. The A12 in the direction of the German border will also cause a lot of holiday traffic.

Those who go on winter sports would do well to leave today or tomorrow. There is a high chance of traffic jams in various German areas on Saturday anyway. Especially around Frankfurt, Karlsruhe and Munich, it is a guarantee of stationary traffic on Saturday. In addition, code red has been issued for Saturday. Heavy rainfall is expected in southwestern Germany.

In the direction of Innsbruck in Austria it will be busy on the A12 near Kufstein. Other winter sports countries such as France and Switzerland will also have to deal with traffic jams, but the real crowds will be concentrated around Germany and Austria.

This article Christmas holidays begin: this is where you end up in traffic! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Christmas #holidays #traffic #jams