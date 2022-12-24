Christmas gifts | “Would you like some pineapple too?” Maria Sampo-Janhu knitted a special Fingerpori sweater for her father

Maria Sampo-Janhu from Eura gave her father a sweater she knitted herself based on the Fingerpori strip as a Christmas present.

Eurasian Maria Sampo-Janhu was at his parents’ house on Christmas Eve after noon, eating Christmas porridge.

It was time to give the first gift of Christmas to Sampo-Janhu’s father For Kimmo Sampo.

First Sampo-Janhu dug an apple out of his bag onto the dining table, then a banana and finally a peach.

“Then I have a question. Do you want pineapple too?” he asked his father.

“Of course,” replied the father.

But the pineapple was no longer found in Kass. Instead, Sampo-Janhu handed his father a turquoise woolen sweater he had knitted with pictures of pineapples on it. I mean pineapple too.

“That was followed by a terrible laugh and dad immediately put on his jacket. It was a nice gift”, says Sampo-Janhu.

Sampo-Janhu modeled the jacket’s pineapples on the pineapple slippers and wool socks designed by Lumi Karitsa.

Pineapple jacket refers to Pertti Jarlan drawn and written Finger drill-comic strip, where the comic character Heimo Vesa asks for a smoothie from the juice bar, which includes apple, peach and banana. After this, the seller asks Vesa if she would also like a pineapple. Vesa answers in the affirmative and leaves the place wearing a pineapple-patterned jacket.

The strip was published in Helsingin Sanomat September 12thand according to Sampo-Janhu, it is one of his father’s favorites.

“Dad always reads everything Finger drills. He posted a picture of this in our common Whatsapp group. He told everyone at work that a pineapple jacket would be great,” says Sampo-Janhu.

That’s where the idea for knitting came from. He says he got a model for pineapples Snow Lamb of designed pineapple gloves and wool socks. The jacket was finished a few days before Christmas Eve.

Sampo-Janhu also shared a photo of the finished jacket on Facebook Fingerporin to the understanders group. Fingerporin the gift has aroused widespread admiration among friends.

See also Hockey Columbus wants Patrik Laine to stay with him on a multi-year contract Do you take pineapple too? Why not.

This it is by no means the first time that Sampo-Janhu has knitted similar humorous gifts for her loved ones.

Sampo-Janhu’s father, Kimmo Sampo, is a shopkeeper at the local K-Supermarket. In the spring of 2022, he turned 30 as a trader. Before his career as a K-trader, he was a trader at a Superspar store.

“That’s when I made him Superspar and K-Supermarket wool socks,” says Sampo-Janhu.

The rest Christmas presents in the family are only distributed on the eve. However, the pineapple jacket was such a special gift that Sampo-Janhu wanted to give it already during the day.

“Other family members knew that such a gift was coming to father. Now we focused only on this one gift and father’s reaction. Fortunately, my sister also caught it on video.”