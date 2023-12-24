Years ago, the tradition of giving gifts during the Christmas holidays crept into companies, which on these dates usually entertain their best suppliers or clients with some wines or typical sweets, a ticket to football or a ham, among other gifts. But be careful with this exchange of details because, in some cases, it has consequences. Companies can reprimand and even fire an employee for accepting an excessive gift. Furthermore, if the gesture is made to obtain favored treatment, a crime of corruption may be incurred, or bribery if an official is involved.

There is no golden rule to know if the gift that has arrived at the office or home for Christmas should be rejected as suspicious, although its economic value or exceptionality can serve as a guide for both the giver and the recipient. As María Jesús Hernández, partner at RSM, specialist in economic and criminal justice, explains, corporate compliance (set of good practices with which an organization is equipped to comply with the law), “there is no unified criterion of quantitative limits, but it is understood that all those that are within social uses, courtesy, are admitted. , and that they have a minimum value.”

In any case, the employee must abide by the company's ethical policy and refuse prohibited gifts. Of course, a first filter will always be common sense: a bottle of wine is not the same as a trip to Punta Cana. Companies usually set a limit of between 90 and 300 euros per gift. A barrier that in many cases drops to 50 or 100 euros, says Jeannell Alfau, manager of corporate crime & compliance in Ecija. The normal thing, explains the lawyer, is that, when vetoing certain gifts, companies are guided by “the possible impact they may have on the decision-making of the person receiving them.” In the Christmas context, she points out, gifts such as “bottles of wine, fruit baskets, lottery tickets, promotional or corporate details, as well as specific invitations to social events or sporting events” would be permitted.

If in doubt about the amount of the Christmas gift, it is best to contact the person in charge of the organization (compliance officer) “and make the entry or present available to them so that they can proceed in accordance with the company's internal policies,” recommends María Jesús Hernández. Putting a magnifying glass on these gifts should be common in organizations, the lawyer believes. In fact, her law firm advises that companies require the approval of the compliance officer every time an employee “receives or sends a gift to a client or supplier with whom there is a professional relationship.”

Acting with your back to the company and keeping certain gifts for yourself can be considered a breach of trust. If it is serious, it would justify the disciplinary dismissal of the worker. As in the case of two bank employees dismissed after accepting gifts such as trips to Punta Cana with a companion, dinners in expensive restaurants and even a temporary contract for their children in exchange for turning a blind eye to some operations. The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid ratified the dismissal of these two workers in 2015, accepting the version of the entity's auditors as good. On the contrary, in 2019 the Andalusian justice system rejected the dismissal of another bank employee whose husband accepted the inheritance of one of her clients because, although she went against the code of ethics, she could not impose herself on a person outside the company. entity.

Criminal risk

The truth is that since companies can sit in the dock (in Spain since 2010) they scrutinize any present that smells of singeing. When it comes to a possible criminal offense, the measuring stick is not so much the price of the gift, but rather whether it “constitutes a consideration in exchange for an irregular favor,” explains José María de Pablo, partner and head of the criminal area at Bufete Mas. and Calvet. “Giving a gift as a manifestation of affection, gratitude or good Christmas education is not a crime,” the lawyer points out.

For example, in 2017, the Supreme Court considered the gift of some bottles of Vega Sicilia and Alión valued at almost 685 euros to some senior officials as an “act of courtesy” because “they did not compromise the impartiality of those assessed.”

Unlike the crime of bribery, which involves buying a public official to obtain, for example, a contract, corruption in business relationships consists of cajoling with gifts to improperly favor a sale or contracting of services. Since this behavior, punishable by up to four years in prison, can affect the organization, “if the company considers that there is a criminal act, it must report the employee and file a case against him, in addition to putting in place the necessary means to prevent it,” says De Pablo. .

It must be taken into account, adds María Jesús Hernández, that with these crimes what is protected is “the free market and consumers.” Therefore, Jeannell Alfau points out, companies that benefit from the transfer can be criminally responsible as long as they have taken advantage “directly or indirectly” and “seriously” failed to comply with the duties of “supervision, surveillance and control” with the corrupt employee. To prevent, experts advise, the ideal is to imbue the organization with an ethical culture because, even at Christmas, there are poisoned gifts.

Treasury and Christmas attentions The tax treatment of gifts received by workers from their companies can be a challenge for them. As Marcos González, an associate at Cremades & Calvo-Sotelo, points out, in principle, gifts should be included in the employees' payroll as compensation in kind, although, he acknowledges, “it is very rare for companies to do so.” For their part, commercial companies can deduct the expenses of attention to workers when “this practice is a custom followed in the company,” clarifies the tax expert. However, González warns, “the VAT fees incurred in the acquisition of goods or services that are used for gifts, dinners or other types of Christmas entertainment are not deductible for the company.”

