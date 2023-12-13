Finally, we are just a few days away from celebrating Christmas once again, which is why gifts cannot be missing from the trees, but something that should always be clear is that you should preferably look for something that the person likes. corresponding person, especially if they are a fan of video games. And now, we bring you a guide for those PlayStation fans who are looking for something new to try during the holiday season and, above all, the winter holidays.

PS5 Slim version version with disc

This year a new version of the PlayStation 5 console has been launched, which is much less heavy than the FAT at launch and even has confirmed 1TB storage. Of course, you have to buy the vertical base individually to place it in that position.

PS5 Slim version with disc + Marvel's Spider-Man

It has already begun to be noticed that the FAT PS5 console has begun to disappear, so now the best option is a slim one that offers less space and also storage. This bundle that comes with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 It is ideal to debut such a good console and that is with this exclusive.

The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

A couple of weeks ago it was announced The Last of Us Part II: Remastered, new version of this PS4 release that adapts to PS5 and its capabilities. But graphics and resolution are not everything, since it will feature new missions as well as new levels. It is not on sale yet, but there are already pre-sales activated.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

This same year it was launched Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, direct sequel to Fallen Order that puts us back in the shoes of Cal Kestis, this to go through a much more ambitious adventure with enemies to defeat. Ideal delivery for those who enjoy such a great space franchise.

PlayStation 5 special edition of Marvel's Spider-Man 2

PlayStation 5 does not usually release special edition models, we have already seen that throughout these three years of its existence. But at least there is one and that is Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which shows us the personalized plates, the special control and also the game. The model that we now present to you is digital only.

Dualsense Galactic Purple edition

It never hurts to have additional controls to the ones we already have, since we agree that they are not eternal due to the hours of use because the battery simply does not last as long as before. For that reason, buying a Dualsense for PS5 is the best idea, and even better if it is in a striking color like Galactic Purple.

Horizon Forbidden West

A little over a year ago, one of the best exclusives for PlayStation consoles was launched, Horizon Forbidden West, but only this Christmas many will finally get the PS5, which is why it is a title that no one should let go unnoticed. Even more so now that a DLC has been released with much more to explore in that desolate world.

Death Stranding Director's Cut

The deliveries of Hideo Kojima They cannot be missed to enjoy the cold season, so giving Death Stranding a chance is the perfect opportunity. More so now that it brings with it extras and other issues in the final version created for the PlayStation 5.

Hogwarts Legacy

At the beginning of 2023, one of the most ambitious releases came out with Hogwarts Legacy, since the world of Harry Potter had never looked so detailed, we are not only talking about the elements that are on the screen, but also those graphics that exploit the capabilities of the devices it runs on. A very interesting game to try at Christmas.

Resident Evil 4

There were many video games this year that carried the subtitle of remake or remaster, but no one did as incredible a job as Resident Evil 4, which let us explore that part of Spain with Leon S. Kennedy and the mission to rescue the president's daughter It is definitely necessary to try it, no matter the platform.

Via: Amazon