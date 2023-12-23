Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 12/23/2023 – 19:40

A survey shows that 86% of Brazilians intend to spend up to R$100 per gifts at the Christmas in 2023. The data are from the QualiBest Institute, and reinforce that, among gifts most common for adults are clothes, bags and accessories (73%), perfumes and cosmetics (65%) and chocolates (61%); to the childrentoys are the preference of 69% of respondents, ahead of options such as clothes, bags and accessories (56%).

Thayssa Quaglietta, psychologist coordinator of the Family Support Center at the Centro Pediátrico da Lagoa/RJ, explains that, when thinking about giving a gift to a child, it is important to consider the age of each child.

“Childhood is a phase that needs stimuli compatible with each age group, considering that children need to develop their psychomotricity, creativity, abstraction capacity, logical reasoning, concentration, memory and sensoriality, depending on their maturational level”, he argues. .

Among the 4 stages of child development, certain gifts are most recommended:

From 0-2 years old, with the sensory phase, gifts that help the child explore their reflexes, movements and sensations should be prioritized. “Toys with textures and sounds, considering that in this age group they tend to throw objects on the floor and put them in their mouths. Therefore, it is also important to pay attention to the size of the object”, says the psychologist;

The pre-operative stage (2-7 years): is a phase of intense symbolization, where the child begins to develop language and tends to confuse reality with fantasy. This is the “pretend” phase. Children in this age group are still very focused on themselves, egocentric. Toys that stimulate language, readings that sharpen the imagination and the capacity for abstraction, objects that develop psychomotor skills and even concentration, memory and motor coordination;

The Concrete Operational stage (7 to 12 years): is the phase of reasoning, empathy, differentiation, connections between facts and learned concepts. Here reasoning is more logical, the child is already able to perform mathematical operations. Therefore, the toys chosen must prioritize stimulating these phase-specific characteristics;

The formal Operational stage (from 12 years of age): is the hypothesis formulation phase, a phase in which the child is the holder of knowledge, criticizes and questions. This phase is also marked by intense socialization, as the child ends up linking his identity to a social group in which he sees himself represented. Here it is important to consider gifts that encourage critical thinking, social skills and interaction.

See also Television Review | Sherwood, a British series loosely based on true events, is the case of the summer

