The PC is one of the most popular platforms at the moment. Thanks to stores like Steam and the Epic Games Store, buying games is easy and economical. In this way, in this Christmas list we share the best products that you can get on Amazon during this time, and even find the best gift for someone special.

Xtreme PC Gamer AMD Radeon Renoir Ryzen 5 5600G 16GB SSD 240GB 3TB Monitor 27 WiFi

This is a great option for all those who want to enter the world of PC Gamingbut they don't want to spend a lot of money on their first computer.

XTREME PC GAMING Geforce RTX 3050 Ryzen 5 5600 16GB SSD 500GB 2TB WiFi Black

Like the previous model, This is a good entry point currently.although with a series of technical improvements that everyone can appreciate.

Asus TUF Gaming F15

Not everyone has the space for a PC. Thus, A gaming laptop is a great option for all those who want to take their games everywhere.

HP Victus 15 Laptop

If the previous model seems a little high to you, This laptop is a good entry point for the general publicand you won't have to spend the entire bonus here.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming OC 8G graphics card

For those who are building their own Gamer PC, a GeForce graphics card cannot be missingand with one of the new models, you can be sure that your PC will be ready for any game.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC 12G

Maybe a 40 series card is too much for you, then opt for the previous generationwhich continues to offer a spectacular experience on PC.

TERPORT Gaming Mouse with Customizable RGB Lighting

Everyone needs a mouse. Regardless of whether your PC is focused on gaming or not. Thus, This accessory will meet all your requirementsand you won't have to spend much.

Logitech POP Wireless Mouse

This mouse not only perfectly fulfills all the tasks you need, but it also has an impressive design that will make you stand out.

Spanish Gamer K3 Mechanical Keyboard

Another accessory that cannot be missing is the keyboard, and mechanical keyboards have become very popular. This is a great option that you cannot miss.

HyperX Alloy Core RGB

To complete your gamer space, This keyboard meets all the necessary functions and of course it also features a range of colors that all gamers will love.

