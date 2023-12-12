With Christmas just a few days away, it's time to buy the best gifts possible. In this way, below we present a list of the gifts that every Nintendo fan wants to see under his tree on December 25. Whether these gifts are for you or someone else, This list will show you everything that this company gave us in 2023.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition.

Tears of the Kingdom not only did it hit the market as one of the best games of 2023, but it was accompanied by one of the best special editions of the Switchsomething that fans and collectors cannot miss.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model – Mario Red Edition.

Along with Zelda, Nintendo also decided to give us a special edition to commemorate the most famous Italian plumber in the worldand the all-red design looks simply amazing.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle.

This special parquet not only offers us a download code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimatea great option to enjoy with company and friends, but it also has a special design inspired by this title.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Mario's latest 2D adventure is one of the best games in the series. This title is extremely fun, and with a series of ideas that make clear Nintendo's mastery when creating platformers.

Super Mario RPG

The 1996 classic is back with a fantastic remake that preserves the essence of the original SNES title, but It offers us a series of very well implemented visual and gameplay improvements.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

For many, this is the game of the year. Tears of the Kingdom take everything that worked on Breath of the Wild, and elevates it substantially thanks to the opportunity to explore three huge maps and create structures of all kinds. Simply unmissable.

Metroid Prime Remastered

Metroid Prime It is one of the best games on the GameCube, and This remastering gives us the opportunity to enjoy this title on the Nintendo Switch with a series of visual improvements that make us very excited about what it will look like Metroid Prime 4.

Pikmin 4

Like Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4 It's one of the best games of the entire year. This installment works perfectly for all those who are new to the series, as well as veterans. One of the best experiences of 2023.

WarioWare: Move It!

There is no better way to spend Christmas as a family than playing WarioWare: Move It!, a highly entertaining experience that makes fantastic use of the technical capabilities of the Switch and Joy-Con.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Kirby's Return to Dream Land is one of the best games on the Wii, and this remastering not only gives us the opportunity to enjoy this classic on the Switch, but It also has additional content that fans will appreciate.

Via: Amazon