Film directed by director Baz Luhrmann, Elvis tells and delves into the life and music of Elvis Presley (interpreted by Austin Butler), mainly focusing on her complicated relationship with her manager, the Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The film also stars Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel and Kodi Smit-McPhee.