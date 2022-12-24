The MINI Lifestyle Collection 2022 is full of great gift ideas for family, friends or for your own wish list. For many people, traveling to visit family and friends is a big part of the Christmas season. To make sure they have everything they need on board, MINI fans will find plenty of handy aids for when they’re on the road. The current collection includes the shoulder bagMINI Two Tone to safely store valuables, the convenient MINI Cabin Trolleys and the MINI Two Tone travel bag for hand luggage when traveling.

Little adventurers travel in comfort with the MINI Kids Trolleys in Chili Red. Travelling, the MINI Scooter, the MINI Tricycle or the very fast MINI Baby Racer they are a fun way to explore the surroundings. If a miniature MINI Cooper is among the presents, the dream of driving a MINI starts right under the Christmas tree. The new line of clothing with a modern style offers many ideas for gifts and will look great under any Christmas tree. There MINI Graphic Wordmark T-Shirt, for example, combines a comfortable fit with the basic color sage and typical MINI design elements. The same color is used for the new hoodie MINI Striped Binding Zip, with a striped pattern along the edge of the hood and a white MINI Wing logo. All clothing items are available in different sizes, both for women and men. With the MINI Wordmark Circle Zip Hoodie Kids, the little ones will shine like the Christmas tree with their new favorite piece of clothing. The colorful MINI Graphic bibs, available in a set of 3, will protect against stains during the holidays.

There mug MINI Graphics it is the most suitable choice for those who do not want to leave the house on freezing days. It is perfect for spending an intimate evening with a hot chocolate and a good book by the fireplace. In this winter scenario, next to the fire, you can also rethink your Christmas wishlist. The notebook MINI Graphic Triangle, made of high quality stone paper is perfect for writing down your wish list. At Christmas, a visit to the markets is a must. If you like mulled wine to take away, you can use the well insulated MINI Graphic travel mug. There MINI Water Bottles with the timeless two-tone design, on the other hand, it’s perfect as a gift. If you put on a few pounds during the holidays, you can also bring the MINI Water Bottles with you in the gym. Now there are no more excuses. MINI fans can decorate their Christmas tree in style using the adorable charms MINI Charms shaped like a MINI silhouette or a Bulldog mascot. Thanks to high-quality workmanship and conscientiously selected materials, the products of the MINI Lifestyle Collection also make a clear statement in favor of sustainability. The pendants, for example, are made from 100% leather scraps from the production of MINI seats. Now there are no more excuses even for the last latecomers.