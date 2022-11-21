The December dates are approaching, so today we bring a great gift what can you deliver Christmas, 15 tips to be more assertive, overcome shyness, relieve stress and moresince emotional health is above any material gift.

Giving an expensive gift can be a treat for whoever you have to give it to, but helping them with techniques, advice and tips to help them to be an assertive person and have a better mental quality can be wonderful.

1. Assertiveness techniques

Speak with authority. Do not show that you are afraid, talk clearly, believe in yourself so that you transmit security and you will achieve respect for your words. Express your emotions. Make your feelings known, what causes you the various situations you experience, even if it is something that bothered you, it is better to say it so that those involved can find solutions. Take your own responsibility. Accept when you make a mistake, that will speak well of you since you are not ashamed to face the consequences Focus on the positive. Realize the positive aspects, both your own and those around you. emotional regulation. Emotional intelligence to identify, understand and manage the feelings that various moments provoke in you

2. Overcome shyness

relaxation techniques. With deep breathing in the face of problems to socialize, since you will focus on you. Image of self-confidence. Present yourself with a power stance, shoulders back, head held high, arms at your sides, to show self-confidence Practice ways of coping with situations. Accept when something goes wrong, think about what actions went wrong so that you try not to repeat them. Have patience. The road is never easy, for which you will go through many obstacles, but it is about acquiring learning. Nothing too bad will ever happen. Take risks, stand firm in your decisions.

3. Relieve stress

Healthy nutrition. It helps you to combat your mood, since by taking care of your food you control glucose levels and keep you in good health. Forms of relaxation. By concentrating, maintaining inner peace, and meditation, it helps to control your mind, thoughts and impulses since you will be isolated from noises that interrupt you. Sleep. It is not about sleeping 8 hours a day, it can even be 6 or 7, as long as it is with an established schedule to create a sleep cycle. Sport. It is a way to let go of all stress, it can be riding a bike, even going for a walk, since it generates dopamine, endorphin and serotonin, happiness hormones. Boundaries. Knowing how to say that you don’t want to do something, since having many responsibilities can saturate your brain, so only assume the things that you can do in a defined time.

Surely these expert tips will help you as well as the people around you, so it will help them, it would be a nice gift for those who read it to analyze it and reflect on their actions, thoughts and mechanisms.