Holidays always offer parents a precious opportunity to slow down the often frenetic pace of life, rediscover the pleasure of spending pleasant moments with their children in a context of serenity and lightness, and seize unique and unrepeatable opportunities for leisure, fun and harmony affective. For this reason, the Italian Society of Preventive and Social Paediatrics (Sipps) provides some simple suggestions, useful for spending the Christmas holidays with maximum serenity and safety. The Sipps memo collects the so-called '5A's, relating to as many areas of daily life.

1) Nutrition. Some transgressions are allowed – this is the advice of paediatricians – but always in the context of a varied diet, as rich as possible in seasonal fruit, respecting reasonable quantities (small and more frequent meals are better than a binge, preferable richer lunch and a light dinner). Avoid letting children taste alcoholic drinks, pay attention to sugary drinks and portions of traditional dishes, which are often high-calorie and unbalanced.

2) Habits. Try to maintain the normal sleep-wake rhythm, avoiding radical changes that could create difficulties after the holidays, observe the regularity of meals as much as possible (spread the calories over the course of the day, avoiding skipping breakfast and, if necessary, preferring light meals ), always encourage movement by, for example, dedicating time every day to go out into the open air.

3) Activities. Help the older ones organize their schoolwork so as to avoid them concentrating in the last few days, setting aside time to dedicate to studying every day; limit 'screen time' – recommend Sippd experts – that is, the time spent in front of the screen of a TV, computer, video games, tablet or smartphone. In this regard, it is essential to discreetly monitor digital activity and avoid counterproductive practices, which quickly consolidate, such as having the television turned on at the table or the use of devices during meals. Then promote opportunities to meet with friends and peers and, consistent with weather conditions and opportunities, outdoor games. Let's also not forget the inestimable value of reading as a stimulus to imagination, cognitive development and language development.

4) Environment. In this period characterized by a high spread of respiratory pathogens, including the respiratory syncytial virus and the latest variants of Sars-CoV-2 – pediatricians suggest – it is necessary to adopt the necessary precautions to protect grandparents and any family members in fragile conditions, without giving up opportunities to meet, remembering for example hand washing and, where necessary, the use of masks even for adults. The usual indications apply in case of travel to countries at risk for endemic infections. Also pay attention to clothing, which must be appropriate for local conditions. Finally, the environment also means teaching the child respect for his surroundings and in particular for nature: parents are his first reference model.

5) Attention. Never underestimate the safety of toys, which must be chosen according to the age of the child and also considering any risks for younger brothers or sisters. Attention also means prevention, for example of accidents, falls (adequate equipment in the mountains, helmet and various protections for recreational or sporting activities that require them) and illnesses (pay attention to unusual symptoms, especially if you go to distant countries: preparation for any trip also implies knowledge of possible health risks and the adoption of appropriate precautions, from vaccinations to the availability of an adequate first aid kit). Let's not forget – Sipps warns – that children are sensitive to images and content of violence, so it is up to parents to filter and comment on current events to their children, taking into account their age group.

A further point, should the child contract an infection – the experts add – is to respect his clinical course (for example, do not think about accelerating the physiological healing time and respect the duration of convalescence) and the appropriate use of drugs : in particular, it is always a good idea to consult your paediatrician, desisting from the temptation to treat any ailment by resorting to antibiotics.

“The holidays – comments Giuseppe Di Mauro, president of Sipps – should be a period of well-deserved rest for everyone and at the same time of rediscovery of all those little pleasures which are often, to the detriment of children, sacrificed for the benefit of those who are considered, not always rightly, priorities linked to work or daily needs. The invitation to parents is therefore to favor moments of relationship and discussion, both within the family unit and outside the home”.

“The tranquility of these days – comments Piercarlo Salari, pediatrician and head of the Sipps working group for parenting support – can ultimately be strategic for reviewing the vaccination plan and health assessments of the child, as well as for appreciating his neuro-developmental maturation. psychomotor and identify any manifestations or signs, physical and/or behavioral, to be reported and subsequently evaluated with your pediatrician”.