VATICAN CITY. There is the risk of a pagan idea of ​​God, “which is combined with power, worldly success, idolatry of consumerism”. Pope Francis affirms this in the Christmas Mass, which he presides in St. Peter's Basilica. The Pontiff tells humanity that on this night «our heart is in Bethlehem, where Jesus is rejected by the losing logic of war. The roar of weapons denies him a place in the world.” And he quotes Tolkien, the author of “The Lord of the Rings”.

The Bishop of Rome enters St. Peter's Basilica pushed in a wheelchair. Almost 250 cardinals, bishops and priests concelebrate the liturgy at the “Central Altar of Confession”.

«”The census of the whole earth”. This is the context in which Jesus was born and on which the Gospel focuses – begins Jorge Mario Bergoglio – He could have mentioned it quickly, but instead he speaks about it with accuracy. And with this he brings out a great contrast: while the emperor counts the inhabitants of the world, God enters almost secretly; while those who command try to rise among the greats of history, the King of history chooses the path of smallness”. None of the “powerful” people notice Him, only some shepherds, relegated to the margins of social life”.

But the census says more. He didn't leave a good memory in the Bible. King David, giving in to the temptation of large numbers and an unhealthy claim to self-sufficiency, had committed a grave sin by taking a census of the people. He wanted to know the strength and after about nine months he had the number of those who could handle the sword.” God “was indignant and a misfortune struck the people”. On this night, however, «the “Son of David”, Jesus, after nine months in Mary's womb, is born in Bethlehem, the city of David, and does not punish the census, but humbly allows himself to be counted. One among many. We do not see an angry God who punishes, but the merciful God who becomes incarnate, who enters the world weakly, preceded by the announcement: “on earth peace to men”. And our heart tonight is in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is still rejected by the losing logic of war, with the roar of weapons that even today prevents him from finding a home in the world. In short, the census of the whole earth shows, on the one hand, the all-too-human plot that runs through history: that of a world that seeks power and might, fame and glory, where everything is measured by successes and results, by the figures and with the numbers”. It's about the «obsession with performance. But at the same time, the way of Jesus stands out in the census, who comes to seek us through the incarnation.” He is not «the god of performance, but the God of incarnation. He does not subvert injustices from above with force, but from below with love; he does not burst forth with limitless power, but he descends into our limits; he does not avoid our fragilities, but he takes them on.”

The Pope invites us to ask ourselves: «What God do we believe in? In the God of incarnation or in the God of performance? Yes, because there is the risk of experiencing Christmas with a pagan idea of ​​God in your head, as if he were a powerful master in heaven; a god who marries power, worldly success and the idolatry of consumerism.” The false image of a detached and touchy god, who behaves well with the good and gets angry with the bad, always returns; of a god made in our image, useful only to solve our problems and take away our evils. He, however, does not use a magic wand, he is not the commercial god of “everything at once”; he doesn't save us by pressing a button, but he comes close to change reality from within. And yet, how deeply rooted in us is the worldly idea of ​​a distant and controlling God, rigid and powerful, who helps his people to prevail against others! But it's not like this: He was born for everyone, during the census of the whole earth. Let us therefore look at the “living and true God”: at Him, who is beyond any human calculation and yet allows himself to be registered by our calculations; at Him, who revolutionizes history by inhabiting it; at Him, who respects us to the point of allowing us to reject it; to Him, who erases sin by taking charge of it, who does not take away the pain but transforms it, who does not take away the problems from our lives, but gives our lives a hope greater than the problems”. The Lord desires “so much to embrace our existences which, infinite, becomes finite for us; large, it becomes small; just, it inhabits our injustices”. Here is the wonder of Christmas: “not a mixture of saccharine affections and worldly comforts, but the unprecedented tenderness of God who saves the world by becoming incarnate. Let us look at the Child, let us look at his manger, let us look at the nativity scene, which the angels call “the sign””: it is in fact the “revealing sign of the face of God, which is

compassion and mercy, omnipotent always and only in love. Sisters, brothers, let us be amazed because “he became flesh”. Flesh: a word that recalls our fragility and that the Gospel uses to tell us that God has entered deeply into our human condition. Why did he go to this length? Because he cares about everything about us, because he loves us to the point of considering us more precious than anything else. Brother, sister, by God who changed history during the census you are not a number, but a face; your name is written in his heart. But you, looking at your heart, at your performances that are not up to par, at the world that judges and does not forgive, perhaps you are living badly this Christmas, thinking that you are not doing well, harboring a sense of inadequacy and dissatisfaction for your fragilities, for your falls and your problems.” But today, «please leave the initiative to Jesus, who tells you: “For you I became flesh, for you I became like you”. Why do you remain in the prison of your sadness? Like the shepherds who have left their flocks, leave the enclosure of your melancholy and embrace the tenderness of the child God. Without masks and without armor, throw your worries into Him and He will take care of you: He, who became flesh, does not await your successful performances, but your open and confident heart. And in Him you will rediscover who you are: a beloved son of God, a daughter loved by God. Now you can believe it, because tonight the Lord has come to light to illuminate your life and his eyes shine with love for you.” Christ does not look «at the numbers, but at the faces. Who, however, looks to Him, among the many things and crazy races of an always busy and indifferent world?”. In Bethlehem, while «many people, caught up in the thrill of the census, came and went, filled the lodgings and inns talking about this and that, some were close to Jesus: they were Mary and Joseph, the shepherds, then the magi . Let's learn from them. They keep their gaze fixed on Jesus, with their hearts turned towards Him.” They do not speak, “but they worship”. Worship is the way to “welcome the incarnation. Because it is in silence that Jesus, Word of the Father, becomes flesh in our lives. We too do as we did in Bethlehem, which means “house of bread”: we stand before Him, the Bread of life. Let us rediscover adoration, because worshiping is not wasting time, but allowing God to inhabit our time. It is making the seed of the incarnation flourish in us, it is collaborating in the work of the Lord, who like leaven changes the world. It is interceding, repairing, allowing God to straighten history.” Francis quotes John Ronald Reuel Tolkien: «A great narrator of epic deeds wrote to his son: “I offer you the only great thing to love on earth: the Blessed Sacrament. There you will find charm, glory, honor, faithfulness and the true path of all your loves on earth.” Tonight love changes history. Let us believe, O Lord, in the power of your love – invokes the Pontiff – so different from the power of the world. Let us, like Mary, Joseph, the shepherds and the wise men, gather around you to adore you. Made by You more similar to You, we will be able to bear witness to the world the beauty of your face.”

At the end of the Mass Bergoglio, still pushed in a wheelchair and surrounded by a group of children from all continents, carries the statue of the Baby Jesus along the nave and places it in the nativity scene set up in one of the side chapels of the Basilica.

Shortly before the Christmas ceremony, Sarah Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, wrote a letter to Pope Francis asking for “personal intervention” for the situation of the Israeli hostages in the hands of Hamas in Gaza: “Your Holiness – she wrote – I ask you for your personal intervention on this topic. Please use your influence to ask for his release unconditionally and without delay. I also ask you to appeal to the Red Cross to visit all the hostages and deliver vital medicines to them. Her intervention could tip the scales and save precious lives. So far – continues Sarah Netanyahu, saying that she too writes “as a mother and woman” – the Red Cross has not managed to insist on these results. Your intervention could tip the scales and save precious lives.” The prime minister's wife then underlined the situation of Noa Argamani, a young 25-year-old woman, taken hostage on 7 October: «she was kidnapped from a peaceful music festival which turned into a massacre perpetrated by Hamas. The terror in her eyes, captured on camera during her abduction, is palpable. Noa's mother, born in China, is battling stage four brain cancer. In a video message, she said: “I don't know how much time I have left. I want to have the opportunity to see my Noa at home. Noa, I want to tell you that if I don't see you, know that we have done everything we can to get you released quickly. The whole world loves you.” Sarah Netanyahu then recalled that on October 7 «Hamas terrorists committed an unprovoked act of cruelty without parallel. The worst act of ferocity against the Jewish people committed since the Shoah. They killed children in front of their parents, burned children alive, beheaded men, raped and mutilated women.”