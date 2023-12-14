Christmas | Forget main courses at Christmas, invest in starters – See also the best toppings for island bread

For many, the appetizer table has become more important than the traditional Christmas main dishes.

Is it Christmas at all if there are no traditional boxes, ham or rosolli on the table on the eve? Based on the sales data of stores in recent years, the older generations stick to very traditional Christmas foods, but the younger ones may accept sushi for example on their Christmas table.

Sometimes it has also happened that at Christmas the appetizer or fish table has filled the bellies and the main courses can't really be eaten anymore. Then it's worth thinking about, what if this time we focused only on the dishes that are the most pleasant and taste good to everyone.

You don't have to break all traditions, but it can also be very satisfying to enjoy different small bites instead of big and heavy meals.

A variety of small dishes can be offered at the appetizer table.

“ The blinis can be baked the day before and reheated in the oven the next day close to serving time.

Roe, sour cream, graavi fish and mushroom salad are traditional Christmas treats, so it's no wonder that many people start the blini season already at Christmas. However, in the middle of the hassle of Christmas Eve, you don't have to do the chore of baking buns. Blinis can be baked the day before and heated in the oven the next day only close to serving time.

An excellent, effortless and prepared in advance option is the blinipannari, which is enough for even a large group. Familiar side dishes are also suitable for it, and the toppings can be adjusted according to the wishes of the diners. There is also a vegetarian version for females: a version made from seaweed is even sold in small markets.

Time is saved when making blini and blinipanari by preparing the pre-dough in the refrigerator the night before.

“ The browned butter foam served with the bread won't leave anyone cold either.

Appetizer table for this, you can also bake island bread, with which various tasty spreads are served. They can also be made as vegetarian versions of, for example, smoked tofu. Horseradish kage enjoyed with island bread or boiled potatoes may charm everyone.

The browned butter foam served with the bread won't leave anyone cold either. Small fish dishes and a fresh salad complete the table setting.

We composed Instructions suitable for the appetizer table from HS's recipe archive. If more guests are coming for Christmas, the appetizer table could also be built in these times of expensive food in such a way that each guest brings something for the table setting as agreed. One bakes island bread, another brings cheeses, the third stirs up the ingredients for the pastes. It could not only reduce costs but also the Christmas rush, at least in theory.

If you don't change the food on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, in the following instructions you can find ideas for, for example, what to offer during the holidays or on New Year's Day.

Jouni Toivanen's blinis

Jouni Toivanen's blinis use beer in the dough.

Olga's blinis and Mysi's companions

The liquid in Olga's blinis is milk and cream.

Blinipanari

Depending on the method of division, you can get nine large or 16 smaller pieces from one sheet blinipan.

Marinated salmon

Thinly sliced ​​marinated salmon is placed on a serving platter, and a tasty sauce is poured over it.

Quick carrot

Marinated carrot, i.e. Porkkala, comes from “cold smoked salmon”. See also Companies | Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter again

Root carpaccio and salsa verde

Root carpaccio and salsa verde is a vegetarian version of the Italian classic dish.

Hejmi smoked potatoes

In the Hejm restaurant's dish, the potatoes are prepared in a smoking bag in a hot oven.

Beetroot island bread salad

Beetroot island bread salad is a Christmas treat.

Gluten-free island bread

The gluten-free island bread dough contains pistachios.

Browned butter foam

Browned butter foam is created by combining room temperature and browned butter.

Salmon paste

The salmon paste is freshened with lemon.

Matjesröra, or Swedish herring paste

Herring paste is delicious with island bread or potatoes.

Smoke fume paste