Christmas | Food shortage threatens the Christmas party of the poor – Hurstinapu published an urgent appeal

“People have joined in quite well,” executive director Sini Hursti says.

For the poor On Saturday, Hurstinapu, which focuses on helping, published a last-minute appeal on Facebook for food aid for the Christmas party of the poor.

Hurstinapu says that they received too few food donations. The danger is that not all participants in the Christmas party of the needy and marginalized will be offered a bag of food. The party will take place on the eve at the Helsinki Exhibition Center.

“We have prepared for the fact that there will be hot food coverage for 1,300 people. We also try to get the same amount of grocery bags,” says the executive director Sini Hurst for HS.

Hurstinavu employees are now buying more food bags. In addition, it seems that other help will come well.

“People have taken to it quite well,” says Hursti.

People take the products to Messukeskus themselves. Hursti told the money donors the instructions on Facebook: “Mobilepay 48848, account number FI8080001170079090”.

Food donations should be taken directly to Messukeskus door 5.6 by 4:00 p.m. today (Saturday) or tomorrow (Sunday) between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., Hurstinapu instructs.

Sini Hursti mentions that meat products, “even small hams”, are good donations.