Christmas | Finland quiets down for Christmas with the declaration of Christmas peace in Turku

Finland quiets down in the afternoons for the Christmas celebration, when Turku declares in the traditional way Christmas peace.

The declaration has been read in Turku as an almost unbroken tradition since the 14th century. Of course, there is no such long, almost continuous way anywhere else. No exact wording has been preserved from the first centuries, but the content has always called for spending the Christmas season in harmony.

The grounds for declaring Christmas peace can be found in the Bible peace on earth – prompting on Christmas night. The declaration has historically been a part of the social order in which the church played a central role. In the Middle Ages, Christmas peace was declared in most Nordic cities.

The declaration has been missed a few times. It is known that the Christmas truce was not declared during the years of bigotry in the early 18th century, during the militia strike in 1917, and in fear of aerial bombardment in the winter war year 1939. It may have been missed in the early 19th century as well.

The current formula for the declaration of Christmas peace is from 1903. The hymn, “God owns our castle,” to be sung before the declaration became customary in 1903, when the period of oppression was at its worst.

Christmas peace julistus is the biggest Christmas public event in Southwest Finland and thousands of people are expected. The number of people arriving at the place is congested according to the police traffic, and traffic impacts may extend to a wide area.

The police recommend that those coming to the scene should preferably arrive by public transport or on foot.

The venue's airspace is closed within a kilometer radius of Vanhalta Suurtor. Flying a drone in the area is prohibited.