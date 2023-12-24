Christmas | Finland quieted down for Christmas with the declaration of Christmas peace in Turku

The declaration of Christmas peace is the biggest Christmas public event in Southwest Finland.

Finland quieted down in the afternoon for the Christmas celebration, when Turku declared in the traditional way Christmas peace. The declaration of Christmas peace was read by the Protocol Manager of the City of Turku Mika Akkanen.

The declaration has been read in Turku as an almost unbroken tradition since the 14th century. Of course, there is no such long, almost continuous way anywhere else. No exact wording has been preserved from the first centuries, but the content has always called for spending the Christmas season in harmony.

The grounds for declaring Christmas peace can be found in the Bible peace on earth – prompting on Christmas night. The declaration has historically been a part of the social order in which the church played a central role. In the Middle Ages, Christmas peace was declared in most Nordic cities.

See also Working life | When is it wise to remain silent, when to express an opinion? This work life skill can do wonders for your career The public watching the declaration of Christmas peace in Turku on Christmas Eve.

Declaration has missed it a few times. It is known that Christmas peace was not declared in the years of bigotry in the early 18th century, during the militia strike in 1917, and in the winter war year of 1939, when aerial bombardments were feared. Also in the early years of the 19th century, the declaration of Christmas peace may have been missed.

The current formula for the declaration of Christmas peace is from 1903. The hymn, “God owns our castle,” to be sung before the declaration became customary in 1903, when the period of oppression was at its worst.

The declaration of Christmas peace is the biggest Christmas public event in Southwest Finland.