In Bethlehem, the West Bank, birthplace of Jesus, all Christmas festivities have been canceled due to the war between Israel and Hamas. “If Christ had been born today, he would be under the rubble in Gaza,” declared Father Munther Isaac, pastor of the city's Lutheran church, who pays tribute to the Palestinian victims. Without pilgrimages, a Christmas tree, or tourism, loneliness in the streets of Bethlehem becomes an image that is atypical for the sector this month.