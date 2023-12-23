Ready for the holidays? Once the last of the suitcases are locked in the car after having put the skis, boots, sled, dog, cat and canary in the trunk, all that remains is to set off for the Christmas holidays. And fortunately, precisely in anticipation of the increase in the flow of cars that will travel, Anas will remove 171 construction sites on the motorways from today until January 8th.

In the next few days, traffic growth of around 20% is expected across the entire national territory: it is estimated that over 6.5 million people will travel on Anas roads and motorways. The busiest ones, close to the holidays, will be the Grande Raccordo Anulare in Rome and in Milan the SS36 “Del Lago di Como e dello Spluga”. On other days, however, traffic decreases of between 20 and 40% are expected during the two holiday weeks.

The A2 “Mediterranean Motorway” will be very busy due to the return and departure of off-site workers with a growth, over the course of this week, from +50% to +70% up to a doubling of traffic today, Friday 22nd and tomorrow Saturday 23rd, real days of exodus with traffic comparable to the summer peaks.

Growth will resume on Saturday 30th December with +20% and then gradually reaching peaks of +25% on Friday 5th January, +30% on Saturday 6th and +50% on Sunday 7th. Sunday 24th, Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th December suspension of heavy vehicles from 9:00 to 22:00.

For informed mobility, the evolution of the traffic situation in real time can also be consulted on all smartphones and tablets, thanks to the Anas “VAI” application, available free of charge in the “App store” and “Play store”. The “Pronto Anas” customer service can be reached by calling the toll-free number 800.841.148.

“As with the summer exodus – explained the CEO of Anas, Aldo Isi – even during the Christmas holidays we are committed to ensuring more fluid and free-flowing circulation. Anas teams are always operational 24 hours a day, as envisaged in our snow plan, to monitor the road network and intervene immediately in the event of adverse weather conditions and heavy snowfall. We have always been on the front line, together with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and the Police Force, to protect the road safety of citizens along the network: greater prevention and vigilance in case of danger and more timely assistance in the event of an accident or other emergency. With our work – underlined the Isi CEO – we want to ensure that those who set out on the road have a peaceful Christmas exodus with the recommendation to always behave correctly when driving as we remind people in our awareness campaigns. Just drive”.