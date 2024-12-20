The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) launches this Friday the special device for the Christmas holidays, during which more than 20 million road trips are expected. The exit operation will start at 3:00 p.m. and will last until midnight on January 6.

As usual, the device will be developed in several phases. The first of them will begin this Friday and will end on Wednesday the 25th, in which 6.7 million trips will be registered. The end of the year phase will begin on Friday, December 27 and will end on Wednesday, January 1 and the third, Three Kings, will be from Friday, January 3 to Monday, January 6.

The deployed device includes both human and technical resourcessuch as fixed and mobile speed control radars, helicopters, drones, cameras and camouflaged vans to control the use of mobile phones and seat belts. Additionally, they will be installed reversible and additional lanesalternative itineraries will be established, road works will be paralyzed, the holding of sporting events and other events will be limited and freight truck traffic will be restricted.

From Traffic they insist on the importance of do not drink alcohol if you are going to drive and to exercise extreme caution when traveling, especially on short and night trips that are common during these dates. They also emphasize that attention should be paid to the meteorological conditions adverse effects, which can appear suddenly and affect driving.

Check the traffic status on the roads in real time here: