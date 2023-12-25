Zuppi against the nativity scene, the line of cultural relativism wins. The comment

For Holy Christmas the Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the CEI, gave a long interview to Corriere della Sera that leaves us perplexed. The cardinal tells us about his existence in a very Catholic family, starting with the father, a journalist at the Osservatore Romano who, for not knowing how to read or write, hit his children with belts. “Back then it was done like this” – says the prelate – “but he beat us reluctantly, more than anything out of duty”, Don Matteo confesses candidly. In short, in our times, dad Raffaele would have fallen into various codes, red, blue and who knows how many others. Mamma Zuppi, on the other hand, was the niece of Cardinal Confalonieri, but Don Matteo immediately put his hands forward, because the important prelate frightened his relatives by thundering: “I don't want relatives in the Vatican”.

Zuppi discovered his vocation at 22 years old, in 1971 when he met the Community of Sant'Egidio in the person of Andrea Riccardi, now a former minister and still very much in vogue. And since then he will always remain the voice of the very powerful Trastevere community, together with Monsignor Paglia ( we wrote about it here ).

The prelate then tells us that as a young man he loved Beat masses, long-haired people and youth counterculture, a new Bob Dylan from the suburbs who strummed in churches and with the scouts. The journalist quotes Pupi Avati who said: “the Church risks not knowing how to talk about the Gospel, of being reduced to an NGO and priests as social workers.” And here Zuppi unleashes the first theological oddity: «The Gospel is not a distillation of truth. The Gospel is linked to life, to humanity, to encounter. We must not be afraid of contaminating the truth with life, because in love for our neighbor we will find the truth, which is Jesus”. And we who remained at the “Gospel of Truth” discover today, on the day of Holy Christmas, that this is no longer the case. The main doctrinal source of the New Testament “is not a distillation of truth” (sic).

“Let's go well, yes really well!”, Sister Lella would say. Then finally Don Matteo returns to politics because for him it has the same effect as light on moths: he is irresistibly attracted to it. Too bad it leans on a very specific side: the left. A year ago the Church lost Pope Benedict. How different was he from Francesco? “The styles are very different. But this has always happened: after Pius XII comes Pope John, and the Roman party reacts badly, finding him a simpleton, devoid of authority, without even the physiognomy of the Pontiff. Instead Giovanni surprises everyone with his immediacy, his affectivity; he does not speak ex cathedra, he speaks about himself, and invents the Council. Ratzinger was present at the Council, he was among the protagonists, and even if his opponents accused him of having betrayed the conciliar spirit, he passed it on to Francis, as a passing of the baton”.

And here the subtle cardinal tries to contaminate, because the true spirit of the Second Vatican Council was certainly a moment of renewal for the Church but then the process got out of hand and since then we have arrived at the modern pastoral approach of openness to the blessing of gay couples ( but is Gomorrah no longer valid?), marriage for singing cloistered priests and nuns which frankly leaves one perplexed. The journalist asks him about Pope Ratzinger who was the exact opposite of Pope Francis and here the CEI head tries to save the day: “Of course they were difficult months, amidst a fluttering of crows. But Benedict told us to get back on the road, to have faith, to unite truth and love to fight dirt and relativism. And Francesco set off. He too has his adversaries who accuse him of having betrayed.”

He does not give up on Casarini's defense: did Casarini cheat you? “Casarini filed a complaint against his accusers. We'll see how it ends. Some dioceses have helped his NGO, but to a very limited extent compared to the association's budget. He submitted all the reports. Thousands of women and newborns are drowning in our sea, and in your opinion the problem is Casarini?”. And then the final blow: “I wouldn't want the nativity scene, which is beautiful and very human as it is, full of the human and divine and which is already for everyone, to become unpleasant and divisive.” The reference is to a bill by the Brothers of Italy that wants to prevent it from being banned, as has been done in some schools.

Therefore Cardinal Zuppi, the Vatican's number 2, continuing the post-conciliar drift, renounces the legal protection of the nativity scene which could thus continue to be banned in schools so as not to disturb “the sensitivity of immigrants of other religions”. This is what people don't understand. After Pope Benedict XVI we have witnessed a total reversal of values ​​in the Catholic Church which leaves the flock of Christ perplexed and dismayed. It is the advance of cultural relativism, a harmful practice that aims to destroy the values ​​of the West, including the protection of its symbols. And so incredibly we have to say: “Hands off the nativity scene”, given that those who should do it don't do it. Merry Christmas.

