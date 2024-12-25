Christmas is as good an excuse as any to catch up on the classics, or return to them. Faced with the storm of streaming releases, platforms are constantly adding prestigious titles to their catalogue. This summer, Netflix added to its service in Spain one of the seven wonders of television, which you can also see on Max either Movistar Plus+: Two meters underground.

Created by Alan Ball after winning the Oscar for American Beauty, Two meters underground He belongs to the royal family of the small screen. Released in 2001, when The Sopranos either The West Wing of the White House They were already swarming on television, Two meters underground presided over the golden age of HBO. And it begins on Christmas Eve. How can you not take advantage of Christmas to meet the Fishers?

‘Six feet under’ Cinemania

What is ‘Six Feet Under’ about?

Since its inception, Two meters underground He showed that he wanted to make history. The Alan Ball series begins with Richard Jenkinsthe most popular actor at the time of the premiere, at the wheel of a car. The viewer, naturally, assumes that this performer, patriarch of the Fishers, will be the protagonist of the series. And then a truck enters the scene and hits Jenkins’ car.

All episodes of Two meters underground They start with the death of someone. In most cases, it will be a client of the Fishers, whose business is none other than that of the funeral services. Nathaniel Fisher Sr., who was on his way to the airport to pick up his son for Christmas Eve dinner, debuts this unforgettable structure, to which the series will (almost always) adhere rigorously and never get caught up in routine.

‘Six feet under’ Cinemania

Without Nathaniel Fisher Sr., his children will have to take over the company. Friction between the two brothers grows when Nate refuses to follow the family tradition: if he became independent as soon as he could and ran away from home, it was precisely so as not to see himself, one day, with his hands soaked in embalming fluid.

David, a methodical and cold man who lives his homosexuality in secret, sees his brother’s behavior as an unforgivable betrayal. Meanwhile, Claire, the youngest of the Fishers, will fight to make her voice heard (and, above all, to pocket the inheritance that belongs to her) and Ruth Fisher, their mother, decides that it is the perfect time to tell her her children that she has a lover.

Why can’t you miss ‘Six Feet Under’?

Nowadays, the term “dramedia” is very widespread, and sometimes (too often) it refers to fictions that are not funny enough to provoke a laugh, but neither can they be taken seriously. Two meters underground It is a canonical comedy, with macabre and razor-sharp black humor. And, also, the series whose end forever broke the hearts of its viewers. Impossible to listen to that Sia song years later and maintain composure.

‘Six feet under’ Cinemania

You may have heard that the final chapter of Two meters underground It is the best ending in the history of television. And, being true, the celebration of this episode tends to forget that any showrunner would sell his soul to film several of the previous ones (the penultimate one, without going any further).

Therefore, if you want to laugh and cry this Christmas (it is not a cliché, Two meters underground will take you from one place to the other effortlessly, and sometimes within minutes of each other) Two meters underground is waiting for you on Netflix, in addition to Max and Movistar Plus+.





