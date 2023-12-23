The first story is by Miriam Toews and is titled Small unimportant misfortunes. I will only tell you that the protagonist is a pianist and explains how the first note of her concerts was always for tenderness. Then, what the work told, whether it was pain, violence, or the opposite, happiness, plenitude, would be superimposed on that background of tenderness that had settled in the soul of the public. Well, I come to encourage you to understand Christmas Eve as one of its concerts. At Christmas, tenderness must be above other feelings, to become the fundamental gesture of that risky sport that consists of sitting down to dinner with our loved ones. Toews says it and also some other authors who have helped me prepare this manual for using Christmas tenderness.

But how to sound that first note? It is enough to remember that no existence is full, completely happy. And that the joy of those around them is crossed by sad moments. Don't trust who has set the table so beautifully, don't be fooled by the shine that rests on gifts and delicacies. Christmas activists are always the most fragile people. As in Yeats's poem, her determination should remind us of her fragility: “I have spread my dreams beneath your feet; “Tread gently, for you tread on my dreams.”

It is essential to reserve a note of tenderness for the fragility that we cannot see even if it is right there. Like the teenager who suffers at school and who remains silent, absorbed behind her smartphone, the brother-in-law who contemplates the fall of his ideals or the strong parents but already afraid of old age. And don't forget that those who are not there will also sit with us. Five minutes of his thoughts for that James Joyce character who looks out the window on a snowy Christmas night and remembers a man who loved his wife before him, and who died. Remember when you wonder if it wouldn't be better to die burned by the fire of a passion than to slowly decline with age. And confirm that those who left are full of life, they come to tell us things, they take care of us as we should take care of the living.

Reserve one of your best hugs for those who are tired, defeated, fed up and don't want to continue. For these, tenderness will surprise them and make them reconsider, because they will see that all the conquests did not aspire to any higher glory than obtaining the tenderness, recognition and love of their peers. It will happen to them like Dickens's Scrooge who will suddenly recognize the world not for what he has or for what he gives him, but for the caress and hug he sometimes gives to those who accept him as he is.

If you want to support the production of quality journalism, subscribe. Subscribe

I understand those who hate Christmas. Too much advertising for forced kinship, inevitable melancholy and outrageous consumption. Although also, secretly, many hate Christmas because they know that they have to be more generous than ever and offer to this multitude of absent and present people what they need most, the look that makes them necessary, unique, resplendent in the midst of their small misfortunes without importance. And they hate it because they have to make one more effort in a life full of efforts that are never rewarded. However, the reward of tenderness, just like that of forgiveness, is tenderness itself. We forgive each other when we forgive and we are caressed when we caress. Happy Tender Night and best Christmas.

Sign up here to the weekly Ideas newsletter.

Limited time special offer Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_