Up to 20 percent of the workforce work on the holidays. This can be financially worthwhile – but it doesn’t have to be. Because the rules for taxes and social security contributions are complicated.

Those who work on the Christmas days can often look forward to bonuses. Image: dpa

Slate night, that by no means applies to all employees. Depending on the time of day, between 8 and 20 percent of employees in Germany are on duty on Christmas Eve, the Christmas holidays or on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. This is the result of a study by the Economic and Social Sciences Institute (WSI) of the union-affiliated Hans Böckler Foundation. Working on public holidays can be lucrative, but it doesn’t have to be.

“We had no problems filling the shifts on the public holidays, which is also regulated well in advance,” says a spokeswoman for the airport operator Fraport. This is also due to the supplements paid to employees. For ground handling staff, that’s 100 percent on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. This means that the employees earn twice as much as on normal days. On the Christmas holidays, the allowance is even 125 percent. Airport employees, who are subject to the collective agreement in the public sector, are treated in the same way as the approximately 2.4 million employees of around 10,000 municipal employers, bus and subway drivers, firefighters or employees in city clinics.