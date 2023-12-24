Christmas Eve 2023: supermarkets and shops open or closed today, 24 December

Today, Sunday 24 December 2023, Christmas Eve, are supermarkets and shops open or closed in Italy? And what time are they? A question that many Italians are asking themselves, as we enter the height of the Christmas holidays. There are those who have forgotten something and want to make up for it at the last minute to prepare Christmas Eve dinner, traditionally based on fish, or for tomorrow's Christmas lunch. An opportunity to be in the company of friends and relatives.

First of all, it must be said that each chain and each individual regional administration can independently choose what to do on these occasions. And then decide whether to keep your stores open or closed. The advice we give you is therefore to check directly in advance the opening or closing of your trusted supermarket or shop, perhaps consulting the website or social pages of the chain, or directly going there in search of some information signs.

However, let's try to take stock of the situation regarding Christmas Eve. On 24 December Esselunga decided that all stores will operate from 7.30am to 8pm with the exception of the laEsse stores which will operate from 8am to 8pm. Today, almost all hypermarkets remain open from 8am to 8pm, therefore with slightly reduced opening hours. On Christmas Eve 2023 Aldi stores will be open with standard hours. A single statement cannot be made for Carrefour, because each point will have its own schedule. Same thing for Bennet, so we recommend consulting the site.

On December 24, MD supermarkets will be open from 8am to 7pm, with the exception of some outlets located in shopping centers which will follow the same opening hours as the centres. The Conads will mostly remain open, but there is no one-size-fits-all line. A different attitude for Coop, which instead will tend to close most of its stores. Finally, many PAMs will be open from 8am to 8pm on December 24th. For all other cases we reiterate the advice to directly check whether the specific point of sale of interest is open.

Similar speech applies to the outlets, which will generally be open on Christmas Eve according to the usual opening hours. We advise you to hurry because tomorrow, December 25th, it will be much more difficult to find something open.