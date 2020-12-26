What actually happens when the state withdraws from the protection of its citizens and institutions and leaves it to security companies? The question is negotiated by the Christmas “crime scene” from Ludwigshafen. After the shooting, the police cracked down. The real.

D.he jurisprudence in Germany, to be pointed out in radio and television and in the lighter literature, Ferdinand von Schirach, the central boulevard judicial officer of the republic, never tires of, is a valuable, but endangered good.

Crime prosecution was ruined, the judges despondent. The door will be opened to the populists. The criminal market is the only market in Germany that actually regulates itself. With a fatal result. The clans laugh at each other.

You can write fine essays about it. You don’t really need much more material than the few lines above. Or make a “crime scene” script out of it.

A western from the deep west, for example, the Palatinate, in which a sheriffess is named Lena Odenthal takes on the dark side of power in Ludwigshafen. A power on the Rhine whose business model is security and which is increasingly stepping in with private funding where the state security service (commonly known as the police) no longer goes or dares to go. Maybe it shouldn’t be made into a film.

In the case of “Unter Wölfen”, the 72nd case for Lena Odenthal, which could well have been called “Toxic Masculinity”, the latter was rather difficult. Because Tom Bohn, a “crime scene” routine with only occasional megalomania, was hired to stage his own plot.

Does not help against Christmas sugar

In one sentence it works like this: While looking for the murderer of Timur Kerala, club owner and aspiring Ludwigshafen bouncer, Odenthal and her colleague Stern clash with the Ludwigshafen security sponsor and the Rhineland-Palatinate interior minister who are doing the common thing because they are old Are buddies and before the upcoming state elections there should be peace and security in the country.

About everything that was mentioned at the beginning about the constitution of the German constitutional state is accommodated. After a quarter of an hour, most of it is behind you. Like the hope in general, with Bohn’s eighth “crime scene” the last remnants of the “Three hazelnuts for Cinderella”– Get rid of hypoglycaemia from your television set. All you want to do is dig into the remains of the mulled wine.

This time it is not due to the Palatinate, which is spoken well-dosed occasionally. It’s because after the quarter of an hour you already have the explanatory dialogues, which are built in with a heartbreaking woodiness and cut about as elegantly as our Christmas fretwork was back then.

Ulrike Folkerts, who showed what she is capable of in “The Palatinate from Above” barely more than a year ago, stands alone between undercutting lay actors (the interior minister, the public prosecutor, the arch-villain) and largely helpless in this seemingly pent-up pool of clichés around.

You want to take her out of the game for her protection at the latest when she, as soon as the corpse is dead, has to ask in the booth: “What are we dealing with here?” One has the living room window for fear of testosterone poisoning torn open and developed a tangible allergy to muscle men getting out of motor vehicles and rolling their eyes.

We take Bohn extremely badly because of Erich Kästner abuse that the Ludwigshafen bouncer super boss, like the non-smoker in the past, is allowed to live in a stylish train wagon in the “flying classroom”.

One of the muscle-bound lay mimes (who roll their eyes no worse and stand around high in protein than their professional colleagues) was arrested after the shooting. Not because of poor performance in front of the camera, however – pretty much all of his male colleagues – the arch-villain actor and first of all the interior minister actor – could have been jailed.

He had been convicted of bodily harm in Italy, which was first noticed – he had gone underground in Germany – because he was so stupid as to be interviewed as an actor for a post in the Palatinate.