The Christmas It is one of the most important festivals of Christianity, it commemorates the birth of Jesus of Nazareth. Its origins, history and traditions are unquestionable. But when and how did it come to America?

According to the author Virginia N. Ebinger in his book “Christmas bonuses, Christmas customs, music and food from Spanish-speaking countries in America” It all started on December 25, 1492 in “The Hispaniola” -island that currently make up Haiti and the Dominican Republic- when Christopher Columbus and its conquerors were making a journey through Latin America, suddenly the caravel “Santa Maria” registered problems, they had to reach the port, and with the wood of the boat they built a fort, which Columbus would name “Christmas”. This would be the first time that the Spanish would celebrate their religious ceremony in America.

For Saint Nicholas, Santa Claus or better known as Santa Claus, legend linked to Scandinavian mythology -gods like Odin, Thor and Saturn-, its story began years later, in the 17th century, from Holland the image of a charming old man, white beard, with his red suit and black boots came to the United States , driving his sleigh pulled by reindeer and full of toys, as recounted in his poem written by the American Clement C. Moore, “A Visit from Saint Nicholas”.

However, Christmas, in addition to being a magnificent religious festival and unforgettable moments, is also an excellent season for economies, as it brings together loved ones and relatives, walking around the city and going on a trip, which generates a increase in consumption and spending. Therefore, companies and businesses have designed and implemented new sales strategies. A clear example, Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday in the USA and the Good End in Mexico to name a few.

If we take as a reference a study carried out globally by WorldRemit on the Costs of Christmas 2022, Mexican families will spend an average of $21,381 pesos -up to three times their monthly income-, distributed in three categories: decoration $8,485 (40%), dinner $3,100 (14%) and gifts $9,796 (46%).

To take care of our economy and save money, it is recommended to prepare your Christmas without haste, make a list of priorities and gifts, take advantage of the offers, look for the best prices and, above all, respect the budget. Be careful with spending on credit cards, since in the end they will have to be paid.