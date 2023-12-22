Consumers in Argentina face an increase in the cost of Christmas Eve dinner this yearaccording to a study by the consulting firm Focus Market.

This study shows that the prices for a Christmas dinner that is designed for about 4 people, which includes inexpensive, intermediate and very expensive foods, experienced increases this year of 196 percent, 228 percent and 210 percent, respectively.

On the one hand, the economic menu, which has suckling pig, soda, wine, salad, ice cream, sweet bread, pudding, sugar candy, nougat and drinks, increased 200 percent compared to last year, a dinner usually seen for Christmas in Argentina.

Holiday sales are expected to be moderate, with a projected expense of about $24,460 Argentine pesos (119,000 Colombian pesos), according to FECOBA.

Also, the report “Changómetro Fiestas” from the Agricultural Foundation for the Development of Argentina (FADA) showed that the cost of essential elements for the “toast” and the sweet table increased 25 times since 2017.



The cost of a sweet table for 10 people, with sweet bread, pudding, candy, cider, soda, chocolate almonds, dessert and peanut nougat, It went from $650 in 2017 to $16,400 (about 80,000 Colombian pesos) today.

