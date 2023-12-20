Wednesday, December 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Christmas | Did your Christmas plans change due to getting sick on the flight? HS collects readers' experiences

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Christmas | Did your Christmas plans change due to getting sick on the flight? HS collects readers' experiences

HS is looking for the experiences of readers living in the capital region about Christmas plans that have changed due to illness.

Got it a new direction for your Christmas celebration due to a disease that struck at the last minute?

There are currently a lot of pathogens circulating in Finland. The new coronavirus the disease peak was seen in November, when the coronavirus was found in Finnish wastewater more than ever before.

At the same time, there is also seasonal influenza and A-streptococcal bacteria, which typically causes chicken pox in infants and angina, or pharyngitis, in everyone.

Disease waves are also on the move during the holidays. HS is now looking for fresh experiences from readers about if a sudden illness changed Christmas plans.

HS compiles a story from the answers. In the articles, only such answers are used, the personal information of the respondents is known to the editor. Names of respondents will never be published without permission.

See also  Basketball | Lauri Markkanen was nursing a sore knee, the away game in Memphis was missed

#Christmas #Christmas #plans #change #due #sick #flight #collects #readers39 #experiences

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Coalition-SV” launched into production

"Coalition-SV" launched into production

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result