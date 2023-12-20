Christmas | Did your Christmas plans change due to getting sick on the flight? HS collects readers' experiences

HS is looking for the experiences of readers living in the capital region about Christmas plans that have changed due to illness.

Got it a new direction for your Christmas celebration due to a disease that struck at the last minute?

There are currently a lot of pathogens circulating in Finland. The new coronavirus the disease peak was seen in November, when the coronavirus was found in Finnish wastewater more than ever before.

At the same time, there is also seasonal influenza and A-streptococcal bacteria, which typically causes chicken pox in infants and angina, or pharyngitis, in everyone.

Disease waves are also on the move during the holidays. HS is now looking for fresh experiences from readers about if a sudden illness changed Christmas plans.

