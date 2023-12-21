Thursday, December 21, 2023
Christmas | Did you see an extraordinary Christmas tree? Tell HS

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 21, 2023
in World Europe
HS is looking for information on Christmas tree shops in the Helsinki region.

Shall we sell? Christmas trees worth more than hundreds of euros near your home? Has a particular Christmas tree seller stuck in your mind? And are there exceptionally nice or ugly Christmas trees somewhere in the store?

Tell HS your last minute Christmas tree shopping tips and also send pictures if you have any. We are looking for information especially from the Helsinki region.

