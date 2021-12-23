If a diamond is forever, freedom is now always a dose and a buffer beyond. The Cabinet, with decree-law of 23 December 2021 (pending publication on Official Gazette), introduced further limitations in view of the upcoming ones holiday season.

Although the threshold of 86% of people who completed the vaccination cycle (including range 5-12), instead of returning to normal on government further tightens the links.

Green pass, government reduces validity

The new decree-law, in art. 1, even goes as far as reduce the validity of the vaccination green pass or healing occurred – starting from February 1, 2022 – from 9 to 6 months, when it initially envisaged it for 12 months, then reduced to 9 by the decree-law of the end of November.

Green pass, the measures of the Festivity Decree of the Draghi government

Among the measures adopted (Article 2), theobligation to wear masks even outdoors (also in white area until January 31, 2022), the obligation to use the FFP2 type masks (therefore surgical ones are no longer good) in order to access means of transport, cinema, theater, entertainment venues, gyms and sports competitions, even outdoors (such as stadiums), and the obligation to acquire the super green pass – that is of the green certification issued as a result of vaccination or occurred healing – to be able to have even just a coffee at the counter (art.3) and to be able to access museums, exhibitions, swimming pools, wellness and spa centers, cultural centers, game rooms etc, all until the end of the state of emergency.

With the simple negative buffer not even a aperitif at the counter you can do more.

Also, until January 31, 2022, they are parties and concerts are prohibited that involve gatherings, even outdoors (Article 4), while starting from 30 December 2021 and until the end of the state of emergency, in order to access dance halls and discos where events or parties take place, even having completed the primary vaccination cycle, ie that of the two doses, will not be enough. In fact, it will be necessary to prove that you have done the third dose, or, failing that, a unsanitary pad or molecular with negative results lasting 48 hours (art. 5). The same rule also applies to visitors to social welfare structures, sanitary And residential like the Rsa (art. 6). In ports and airports will be carried out tampons random checks for anyone entering Italy (art. 8), random checks that will also be carried out on students in schools with the aim of tracing the circulation of the virus.

A confusion that, less than twenty days after the entry into force of the previous decree-law, does nothing but complicate – and not a little – the lives of citizens, even those vaccinated.

From the super green pass to … the mega super green pass

But if the super green pass – initially valid for 9 months, extended to 12, reduced again to 9 and now to 6 – is released as a result of vaccination or healing occurred, we wonder if these are really vaccines or simple drugs with very reduced effects over time. If, at this point, in order to take a coffee at the counter of a bar it is necessary to be vaccinated, game force we are forced every 6 months to be inoculated. An unacceptable way of proceeding because it tramples, among others, the principle of legal certainty. And not even the vaccine is needed anymore if, in a few days, to go in dance club or in Rsa It will not even be enough to have completed the primary vaccination course but the third dose will necessarily be needed, or a swab with negative results after the two doses.

From green pass to the super green pass, we thought we had seen them all. Now comes the Mega super green pass, valid only with the third dose, or two doses plus negative buffer. Will 2022 bring us the Mega super green pass Mazinger Z? Soon an ordinance of Ministry of Health it will also reduce the time needed to take the third dose, which will drop to 4 from 5 months after the second dose.

It was supposed to be the “government of the best”, but it soon turned out to be the government of the “banker only in command” to which everyone obeys and even applauds.