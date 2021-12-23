Not only a shorter green pass and mandatory masks to stem the covid. In the Christmas decree, closed discos until January 31 for the measure that cancels the New Year in the square throughout Italy. The Super green pass draws new rules for bars, restaurants, gyms and swimming pools: coffee at the counter is only possible for vaccinated or cured people, a negative swab is not enough. The Council of Ministers has launched the provision with the squeeze to stem the spread of infections, which reached the daily figure of 44,595, and to try to slow down the Omicron variant, which already marks 28% of infections in our country.

Read also

“We have approved in the Council of Ministers an important provision that provides a series of health interventions to try to respond to the growth of cases that we encounter in the last few days and which is mainly the result of the arrival in our country of the Omicron variant”, says the minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, illustrating the provision. The pivot, constituted by the first article, is the reduction of the duration of the green pass: from 1 February 2022 it will drop from 9 to 6 months, essentially in line with the average efficacy of vaccines.

The decree has an immediate effect on holidays, especially in view of the New Year. The decree establishes that “until January 31, 2022, events, parties and concerts, however named, which involve gatherings in open spaces are prohibited; dance halls, discos and similar venues where events and concerts take place will be closed. or parties, however named, open to the public “. No New Year’s Eve on the premises, then.

“We were ready to work on 31 December with the hope of compensating part of the 4 billion euros of losses of two years of closure. But here everything was destroyed in a few hours. We were slowly recovering by following the rules imposed by the same. Government, but obviously it wasn’t enough. All the activities are open, stadiums, theaters, cinemas, but not the discos, “says Maurizio Pasca, president of Silb-Fipe, the Syndicate of Dance Clubs, at Adnkronos.

“What do you think will happen on December 31st? – Pasca wonders -. People will go dancing and partying in abusive venues, with all due respect to all tracking and security measures. When you close a dance club, you have to remember that there are families behind it who live off this work. Evidently for this government we are children of a lesser God. We’ve had enough. “” On 11 October we opened and hired hundreds of people. What will we tell them tomorrow morning? We are speechless. At this point, given that the decision to close came overnight, in the same short period of time we expect a decision on the refreshments “, he says.

No party in the disco on December 31st and no New Year’s Eve in the square, in the cities that were planning to organize events for the last night of the year. The decree cancels the programs of the municipalities that had not yet proceeded to the autonomous turnaround, a solution chosen in recent days by a long list of mayors from north to south.

Here are the measures of the decree:

GREEN PASS, DURATION DOWN TO 6 MONTHS

The green pass will last 6 months and not 9, as is currently the case. The reduction comes into effect from February 1, 2022. Furthermore, by order of the Minister of Health, the minimum period for administering the third dose will start to be reduced from 5 to 4 months from the completion of the primary vaccination cycle.

OUTDOOR MASKS AND FFP2, MANDATORY

It is mandatory to wear a mask outdoors even in the white area. In addition, the Christmas decree introduces the obligation of the FFP2 on public transport, and theaters, cinemas, open-air venues, stad. And this until the end of the state of emergency, which is currently set for March 31st.

EXTENDED SUPER GREEN PASS

Until the end of the state of emergency, extension of the reinforced Green Pass obligation – for vaccinated or recovered people – to catering for consumption even at the counter in bars and restaurants. Extension of the obligation of a reinforced Green Pass indoors for swimming pools, gyms and team sports, but also for museums and exhibitions. Super Green Pass indoors for wellness centers, spas (except for essential levels of assistance and rehabilitation or therapeutic activities), theme and amusement parks, for cultural centers, social and recreational centers (excluding educational centers for children ) indoors and for gaming rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos.

DISCOS, TAKE THE STOP UNTIL 31 JANUARY

It has been established that until January 31, 2022, events, parties and concerts, however named, which involve gatherings in open spaces are prohibited; the dance halls, discos and similar venues will be closed, where events, concerts or parties, however called, are held, open to the public.

RSA

It is possible to enter to visit residential, social welfare, social health and hospice facilities only for subjects with a reinforced Green Pass and negative swab or vaccination with a third dose.