Leon, Guanajuato.- Christmas will arrive in a few weeks in many homes, Since the last days of November, some families or people began to put up Christmas decorations, but don’t worry, there are still several days left to enjoy the magic and warmth that a beautiful decoration provides, you are in time to fill your space with Christmas magic.

We tell you what accessories and decoration is necessary to give your home the touch of Christmas.

The Christmas tree is the star in any space that wants to convey that Christmas has arrived. The options for this decoration are many: cardboard Christmas trees, wall trees, white trees, green trees, etc.

Courtesy: Hogarmania.com

Christmas spheres are one of the elements that cannot be missing in a house that receives Santa Claus, the possibilities offered by the spheres are many, they come in different colors, styles and materials.

Its uses are multiple, they can be used to decorate centerpieces, vases and glass jars or to complete the decoration of other ornaments such as Christmas wreaths.

Courtesy: Hogarmania.com

One of the most used decorations in any Christmas decoration is the lights. The supermarket, online stores, the city center or Christmas accessory stalls that are placed during the season in different parts of a city, offer a multitude of options such as colored lights, with specific shapes, designs and styles.

It is best to choose the lights that best suit the decoration and not exceed them.

Courtesy: Hogarmania.com

The birth or the Bethlehem:

The nativity scene or Christmas Nativity scene is an essential Christmas accessory. In the past by tradition, nativity scenes with porcelain or plastic figures were used, but times have changed, now there are also trends that use more original and alternative nativity scenes.

Courtesy: Hogarmania.com

Candles are the icing on the cake for Christmas decorations. Candles of different colors, shapes and sizes can be used.

Courtesy: Hogarmania.com

Christmas lanterns:

To create a warm and cozy atmosphere at home, a good idea is to use Christmas lanterns. They are ideal for placing on a table, on shelves or next to the Christmas tree.

Courtesy: Hogarmania.com

The centerpieces cannot be missing in the Christmas decoration. They can be made in different sizes and styles.

Courtesy: Hogarmania.com

Christmas plants are the cherry on the cake to decorate the home. One of the main plants is the Easter Flower, but every day they are used more as poinsettias and plants that support the winter season.

Courtesy: Hogarmania.com

Christmas wreaths look beautiful when placed at the entrance of doors and walls of the house. There are crowns of different styles that will fit perfectly with the Christmas decoration that is decided when decorating the environment.

Courtesy: Hogarmania.com