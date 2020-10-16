Deux Unes sums up the flagship news of Friday, October 16. It is about the curfew. “Last evening”, title thus Midi-Libre. For its part, Le Progrès also displays the color: “Last evening of freedom.” The Covid-19 and its economic consequences also punctuate this day. For Reunion Island, hotels are on the verge of drowning. Indeed, tourism is in dire straits, with half as many visitors since January 2020. It’s a dark year.

The Lorraine Republican asks an important question at this time of the year: “Christmas parties in minor mode?”. The Christmas markets and the feasts of Saint Nicholas are being prepared in uncertainty. Still in the east, the newspaper L’Alsace devotes its front page to its passage in the red zone, on behalf of Germany. Finally, Vosges-Martin highlights its massif which is popular for these All Saints holidays.