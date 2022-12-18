Christmas concert from the Senate 2022: music, time, duration and streaming

Today, Sunday 18 December 2022, at 12.20 the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa will open the XXV Christmas Concert in the Hall of Palazzo Madama. The Haydn Orchestra of Trento and Bolzano, conducted by Maestro Beatrice Venezi, will perform music by Giuseppe Verdi, Giuseppe Martucci, Giacomo Puccini and Pietro Mascagni. Also on the program is the “Homage to Mogol” by composer Salvatore Frega, performed for the first time. After the national anthem and the European anthem, the President of the Senate will take the floor for a brief greeting. Milly Carlucci will host the event live on Rai 1, starting at around 12. As is tradition, all proceeds from tickets will be donated to charity.

“Once again the tradition of the Christmas concert in the Senate is respected above all with maestro Beatrice Venezi who honors us with her presence and who will conduct the orchestra of Bolzano and Trento – said the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa -. We can dedicate this concert to all those in Italy and in the world, I am thinking of wars, who are in difficulty and suffer. May it be a Christmas of peace, friendship and love for everyone”.

Duration

What time does the Christmas Concert from the Senate 2022 start and how long does it last today, Sunday 18 December? The event will take place from 12.20 to 13.30 in the presence of state officials. Mattarella is absent.

Streaming

Where to see the Christmas Concert from the Senate 2022 on live TV and live streaming? The event, presented by Milly Carlucci, will be broadcast live on Rai 1 from 12.20 to 13.30 when the line will switch to Tg1 first and Sunday Onwards. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various programs broadcast by Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.